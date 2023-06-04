Home » Bavaria extends import permit for unauthorized antibiotics
Bavaria extends import permit for unauthorized antibiotics

Bavaria’s Health Minister Klaus Holetschek (CSU) (picture alliance / dpa / Peter Kneffel)

Health Minister Holetschek told the dpa that simplified imports from abroad will be possible until the end of April next year. The responsible government districts were asked to extend their respective general decrees accordingly, the CSU politician explained. These would have expired at the end of the month.

Experts still see no easing in the supply bottlenecks for medicines. There was still a lack of antibiotics and cholesterol and blood pressure reducers, said the deputy chairman of the Brandenburg Pharmacist Association, König. The federal government has already initiated measures. However, many pharmacists and medical professionals consider these to be insufficient. Above all, they demand the reconstruction of drug production within the EU.

This message was broadcast on Deutschlandfunk on June 4th, 2023.

