BBC interview with Taiwan's foreign minister Wu Zhaoxie: 'It is our own responsibility to defend Taiwan' – BBC News

BBC interview with Taiwan's foreign minister Wu Zhaoxie: 'It is our own responsibility to defend Taiwan'
  Rupert Wingfield-Hayes
  BBC reporter, from Taiwan

Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Wu Zhaoxie said: “It is our own responsibility to defend Taiwan.”

Taiwanese Foreign Minister Wu Zhaoxie recently gave an exclusive interview to the BBC in which he defended the brief but controversial trip to Taiwan by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Wu Zhaoxie condemned China‘s large-scale military exercises around Taiwan starting Thursday (August 4).

He said Pelosi’s visit was “significant” and that China‘s response would not prevent future democratic political leaders from being invited to visit Taipei.

Wu also warned that China‘s territorial goals go far beyond Taiwan.

