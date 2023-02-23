Home News Be careful! Power pole one step away from falling in Santa Marta
News

Be careful! Power pole one step away from falling in Santa Marta

by admin
Be careful! Power pole one step away from falling in Santa Marta

Some inhabitants of Rodadero Sur in Santa Marta live between worry and despair due to the possible fall of a power pole installed on Calle 17 No.1ª – 77, to the height of the Tamacá Country 2 building.

Through a complaint known to the newspaper THE REPORTER, it was possible to establish that the pole has been deteriorating since 2022, but so far the competent entities have not dealt with the situation.

“Since January 2022 we have been denouncing that the pole tends to fall. Every day that passes, the hole where it is built is bigger and we fear that some tragedy could happen”, expressed a citizen.

He also added that “we have tired of calling the energy company to alert them about this danger and we never have an answer. They don’t answer at any time we really need a solution to this problem.”

The citizens of the sector ask the Air-e company to answer the call and verify the pole, in order to avoid a tragedy later. “Children, cars, older adults and I don’t want to imagine if that falls and someone is passing by at that moment. A true tragedy,” he concluded.

See also  Justice, Conte: "Voting confidence without changes for the M5S would be difficult"

You may also like

Concentrated fever in some schools Beijing Municipal Education...

Captured in Arauca for using photos and intimate...

Calls Formez PA: online the list of those...

The Atlético Nacional mascot will be available in...

Tongxiang Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau mentions “beautiful”...

Acuavalle restores service in the north of the...

prohibited for use by all employees

In the Clásica de Rionegro, a young promise...

A vehicle in Henan with a Japanese license...

Council of Ministers, the Incentives Code is underway

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy