Some inhabitants of Rodadero Sur in Santa Marta live between worry and despair due to the possible fall of a power pole installed on Calle 17 No.1ª – 77, to the height of the Tamacá Country 2 building.

Through a complaint known to the newspaper THE REPORTER, it was possible to establish that the pole has been deteriorating since 2022, but so far the competent entities have not dealt with the situation.

“Since January 2022 we have been denouncing that the pole tends to fall. Every day that passes, the hole where it is built is bigger and we fear that some tragedy could happen”, expressed a citizen.

He also added that “we have tired of calling the energy company to alert them about this danger and we never have an answer. They don’t answer at any time we really need a solution to this problem.”

The citizens of the sector ask the Air-e company to answer the call and verify the pole, in order to avoid a tragedy later. “Children, cars, older adults and I don’t want to imagine if that falls and someone is passing by at that moment. A true tragedy,” he concluded.