News

by admin
Beatings and hair-pulling of garbage collectors mistaken for 118 late – News

They confuse the garbage collectors with 118 personnel and attack them: the “Nessuno Tocchi Ippocrate” association denounces the violence on social media, which in the post published on Facebook recalls that it is, only as regards the ASL Napoli 1, “of the attack number 37 of 2023 (54 total attacks between ASL Napoli 1 and Napoli 2 since the beginning of the year).


“A few minutes ago – reads the post – station 118 ‘Annunziata’ was alerted for ‘cardiac arrest’ in Piazza Capri in the San Giovanni a Teduccio district (in Naples), the vehicle takes 12 minutes to travel the Corso Umberto- San Giovanni. Once on site, some bystanders reported to the crew that the patient was transported by their own means to the emergency room”.


“Near the caller’s building – the association explains – there were the cleaning workers of the Asia company, also wearing orange uniforms; suddenly two women emerge, evidently relatives of the patient, who, mistaking the garbage collectors for 118, they start beating and pulling hair. Once the ambulance is focused, the troublemakers start throwing stones and punching the sides of the rescue vehicle. Fortunately, the crew closed in the middle and reversed to return to their position “.


“Our solidarity goes to the staff of the ‘Annunziata’ station – concludes the message – but above all to the AsiaNapoli staff who are unaware victims of the barbarism of certain troglodytes. We invite the staff to file a complaint also with the help of the cameras present on the rescue vehicle” .

