Last year’s best Icelandic footballer Hákon Haraldsson transferred from FC Copenhagen to Lille. The French club announced on its website that it had signed a contract with the 20-year-old midfielder until 2028. According to the media, Lille paid 17 million euros (404 million crowns) for Haraldsson. Of the Icelandic footballers, only Gylfi Sigurdsson cost more, for whom Everton sent Swansea over 49 million euros in 2017.

