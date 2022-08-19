[NTDTV, Beijing time, August 18, 2022]Before the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, China experienced an abnormal climate, and the “four disasters” of epidemic, high temperature, power shortage and drought all fell. Many cities have been closed down, causing hundreds of thousands of tourists to be trapped; electricity shortages have led to the shutdown of a large number of factories, economic setbacks, and people’s lives have also been severely affected, making them miserable.

Hundreds of thousands of tourists stranded in many cities in China

Since the beginning of this year, the epidemic has spread all over China, spreading from economic manufacturing centers such as Shanghai, Guangdong, and Zhejiang to major tourist centers. Recently, there have been outbreaks of epidemics in Hainan, Xinjiang, Tibet, Guangxi and other places, and large-scale lockdowns have occurred. During the peak tourist season in summer, hundreds of thousands of tourists are stranded abroad and cannot return home.

There are 150,000 tourists stranded in Hainan alone, and only a few thousand can be evacuated every day. Moreover, the policy on outlying islands is changing at any time, and a large number of tourists cannot leave. They suffer from lockdown and endless nucleic acid tests every day.

Online video shows that a large number of tourists were stranded in Sanya, Hainan, and local residents and tourists lined up late at night to do nucleic acid. A tourist from Shanghai lamented: “I have been closed in Shanghai for more than two months, and it has been half a month since I came to Sanya. Every day I do nucleic acid, and I can’t finish nucleic acid.”

There have also been outbreaks in Lhasa, Shigatse, Shannan, Nyingchi and other cities in Tibet, with at least 10,000 tourists stranded in Tibet. Many tourists are blocked on the road by epidemic prevention personnel from various places even if they return by car from Tibet.

An online video showed that Yunnan authorities blocked the entry of vehicles from Tibet on the grounds of “epidemic prevention”. A large number of vehicles were trapped in the valley at the border between Yunnan and Tibet. The long queue of vehicles stretched along the 214 National Road, and the end of the road could not be seen at a glance. The trapped people couldn’t bear it anymore and clashed with the epidemic prevention staff.

There was also an incident in Sichuan preventing tourists from returning from Tibet. Epidemic prevention personnel stood in a row on the highway and blocked the road. Tourists protested.

On the evening of August 15, nearly a month after the closure of the city in Beihai, Guangxi, large-scale protests broke out. Citizens in the closed area took to the streets, demanding that the authorities lift the closure.

A netizen said in the group chat: “The people of Guangxi are still motivated. Beihai has rushed through today, and all the closed communities have rushed out!”

Amid the city-wide protests, the Beihai authorities announced the lifting of the lockdown overnight and suspended nucleic acid screening the next day.

High temperature and drought hit the Yangtze River “flood season”

Recently, China‘s Yangtze River Basin encountered extreme high temperature weather, and the Yangtze River experienced an abnormal phenomenon of “reverse dry season”, the water level plummeted, and many riverbeds were exposed.

As of August 17, the Central Meteorological Observatory has issued high temperature warnings for 28 consecutive days. Southern Shaanxi, southern Anhui, central and southern Hubei, Hunan, Jiangxi, Zhejiang, western Shanghai, Fujian, central and eastern Sichuan, Chongqing, eastern and northern Guizhou, and central Guangxi The highest temperature in the north and other places will be 35°C to 39°C. Among them, the highest temperature in some areas of eastern Sichuan, central and western Chongqing, central and northern Hunan and other places can reach above 40°C.

China News Network reported that the drought situation in the Yangtze River Basin developed rapidly, with 17.64 million mu of arable land in six provinces and cities including Sichuan, Chongqing, Hubei, Hunan, Anhui and Jiangxi. CCTV news reported that 830,000 people and 160,000 large livestock were affected by the drought. The water level of 180 small and medium-sized reservoirs is below or close to the dead water level, and the water storage of small reservoirs and dams is seriously insufficient.

Among them, Anhui, Hunan, Hubei, Sichuan and Jiangxi are the main grain-producing areas in China. At present, it is the critical period for grain production.

According to the National Climate Center of China, the high-temperature heat wave that occurred this summer has the characteristics of long duration, wide range, high intensity and strong extreme.

As of August 17, the high temperature weather has continued for 66 days, breaking the historical record. According to statistics on the 16th in Chongqing, 51 rivers have stopped flowing and 24 reservoirs have dried up. Photos of the Jialing River in Chongqing almost drying up were uploaded on the Internet.

The video posted on the Internet shows that someone riding a motorcycle directly rushed from the bottom of the river to the other side. Netizens joked that there is no “water” in the Jialing River in Chongqing, and it has become a “worker” in Jialing.

The Central Meteorological Observatory said the high temperature will continue until around August 26.

Many factories were forced to stop production due to power shortages

Areas hit by drought are also facing power shortages. The Sichuan government issued an emergency notice on the 14th. In order to ensure the safety of the power grid and the electricity for people’s livelihood, all factories in 19 cities (prefectures) except Panzhihua and Liangshan will be suspended from the 15th to the 20th.

The city of Chongqing announced that the power outage was extended to the 24th, and many companies were forced to suspend production.

Industrial enterprises in Nanjing, Xuzhou and other places in Jiangsu have also received power rationing notices, requiring off-peak production power consumption. More than 3,300 enterprises in Zhejiang Province were also restricted from power production.

At present, power curtailment measures have spread from industry to people’s livelihood. Residents in Dazhou City, Sichuan Province extended the power outage from 2.5 hours to 3 hours, and office buildings in Chengdu were asked to turn off the air conditioning system.

Due to the high temperature and insufficient power supply, a large number of people in Chongqing flocked to the subway to escape the summer heat. On August 18, the entry #Chongqing High Temperature Subway Stairs Overgrown with People# was searched on Weibo, with a reading volume of 170 million.

An online video showed that the stairs of the Chongqing subway were full of people enjoying the shade.

(Comprehensive report by reporter Luo Tingting/responsible editor: Wen Hui)

URL of this article: https://www.ntdtv.com/gb/2022/08/18/a103505290.html