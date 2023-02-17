By Editorial EL PILÓN

chiriguana It is one of the municipalities of the Cesar mining corridor, and as such receives millionaire resources for royalties. This has led, according to a former municipal official, to the fact that in recent 20 years “Mayors are not elected by popular vote, but by the taxation of money.

Although the appreciation is a bit exaggerated, in the municipality of the center of Cesar the candidates need a large financial supportand the “Sell your soul to the devil” to have options. For this reason, some leaders have left office with legal issues.

However, for October 2023 electionthe possible candidates have already begun their tours seeking to win the vote of opinion.

THE PERSONNEL AND THE DEPUTY

One of the first to uncover the letters was the municipal representative Pedro Miguel Hairstylewho registered his movement Primero Mi Pueblo to collect the required signatures.

Peinado is recognized in the municipality for the fights he gave for the San Andrés Regional Hospital and against corruption in the Ministry of Finance when they were lost several checks.

The name of the deputy also sounds strong Manuel Mejia, who has not yet made a final decision. According to the norm, Mejía can continue in his departmental position and campaign without being disabled.

“It is a possibility, because Chiriguaná needs to be governed by an experienced person”, pointed out the deputy to THE PYLON.

Leaning on her charisma, she began her journey Helen Simancarecognized in Chiriguaná for the work of her foundation, with which she has brought gifts to different neighborhoods.

Although it has not been confirmed that she will be the candidate led by the administration, Simanca is close to the mayor Ivan Camanoeven withinand pre-campaign It has promoted the carnivals of the municipality.

THE INVESTIGATED

In the list of possible candidates there are several names with uncertainty due to investigations against him. That is why the phrase that in “Chiriguaná there is a marathon of disabled people”.

One of the candidates with investigations in the past is Juan Carlos Garcia. Endorsed by the Conservative party, García occupied the second place in the last elections behind the mayor Iván Caamaño.

Four years later, he reapplied his name, but with the ghost investigations that arose during his time at the Municipal Works Secretariat.

In the corridos they talk about the possible candidacy of the former mayor Gustavo Aroca Dagil, who left his position with several investigations and controversies, such as that of the Regional Aqueduct which never came into operation.

The Prosecutor’s Office investigated him for the alleged inadequate management of royalties and compensation. And the Comptroller General investigated him for an alleged fiscal responsibility under construction in 2013 of 75 social interest homes in the urban area of ​​Chiriguaná.

The group of investigated is closed by the former mayor during 2012-2015, Jose Carmelo Galianoon whom several fiscal and disciplinary investigations fall.

In 2014, the Prosecutor’s Office even issued insurance measure against him for contract crimes without compliance with legal requirements and embezzlement by appropriation.

ENGINEERS

For his part, the former councilor diego garcia began its pre-campaign on social networks by launching some proposals. “We are rich and we don’t know it. Ecotourism: our swamp is an ideal place to carry out sustainable tourism activities; fishing, agriculture, research and conservation”he published on his social networks.

The engineer and former councilor during the 2016-2019 period, is employed at Drummond’s Pribbenow mine. He now he wants to be mayor of chiriguana with his slogan ‘Dignity and management’.

The campaign was also joined Abdul Dagil Ochoa, an engineer who made a career outside the municipality. That is why he has been criticized by his opponents.

In an interview with the local media Entérese Noticias, the engineer pointed out that, like many chiriguaneros, he had to “leave the municipality to educate themselves and work for the lack of opportunities”. Dagil began the tour of Chiriguaná with the slogan “Let’s go back to the field.”

Finally, other names arise such as that of Zamira Villegas, former coordinator of the Humanitarian Assistance program in Cesar; the doctor Carlos Rosado Arzuaga and the former rector of the Popular University of Cesar, Jesualdo Hernandez.