Behind bars accused of sexually assaulting a child in Villavicencio – news

The High Councilor for Citizen Security, Roberto Arroyave, highlighted the rapid reaction of the Villavicencio Metropolitan Police that allowed six criminals to be removed from the streets for attempted homicide and theft.

In the first of the cases, the uniformed officers of the quadrant intercepted two subjects who, after assaulting two citizens in the Trece de Mayo neighborhood with a firearm, fled in a taxi.

Once the fact was known, the communication channels were activated and through the ‘Plan Padlock’ throughout the city, guided from the Automatic Dispatch Center, the vehicle was identified and after an intense pursuit, two criminals were intercepted at the height of the Morichal neighborhood, where they were reduced, finding in their possession a revolver. The driver of a taxi who would also be involved in the event was intercepted in the Manantial neighborhood.

These three men must answer for the crimes of aggravated homicide in the degree of attempt and manufacture, trafficking or possession of firearms.

More cases of police attention

In another case, the Police thwarted the theft of a motorcycle by robbery with a firearm. Two men were captured and a teenager was apprehended after intimidating his victim with a revolver to steal the car on the old road to Bogotá.

During the procedure, the stolen motorcycle was recovered and the firearm was seized, as well as two motorcycles that they used to commit the theft and must answer for the crimes of qualified theft and manufacture, trafficking or possession of firearms.

Source: Mayor of Villavicencio

