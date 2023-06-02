Beijing officially enters the flood season on the 1st and is expected to have slightly more rainfall and heavy rain days this summer – Xinhua English.news.cn

Beijing officially entered the flood season on the 1st

It is expected that there will be slightly more rainfall and heavy rain days this summer. At present, the number of flood warning sections has increased to 50.

Yesterday, Beijing officially entered the flood season. The reporter learned from the 2023 flood control work press conference held yesterday that Beijing is expected to enter an El Niño state in the summer of 2023, with slightly more rainfall and heavy rain days. Liu Bin, deputy commander of the Municipal Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters and deputy director of the Municipal Emergency Bureau, pointed out that the city’s flood control system for large rivers has not been tested for many years. The Municipal Water Affairs Bureau stated that at present, the forecast of floods, mountain torrents, accumulated water and internal waterlogging in the city has achieved full coverage, and the number of flood warning sections has also increased to 50.

Heavy rain and above in flood season

The number of precipitation days is about 5 days

At yesterday’s press conference, Zong Zhiping, deputy director and spokesperson of the Beijing Meteorological Bureau, pointed out that after many joint discussions with the National Climate Center and various meteorological departments in North China, the comprehensive analysis of the latest meteorological data has formed the Beijing 2023 flood season. (June to August, the same below) Climate trend forecast opinions.

Zong Zhiping said that during this year’s flood season, first, the amount of rainfall and the number of heavy rain days are slightly higher. “At present, the sea temperature in the equatorial central and eastern Pacific is warming rapidly, and it is expected to enter the El Niño state in the summer of 2023. Affected by it, the average precipitation in the Beijing area during the flood season is 380 mm to 450 mm, which is about 10% more than the same period (374.9 mm) in normal years. It is close to the same period last year (398.4 mm). The number of precipitation days with heavy rain and above (daily precipitation ≥ 25 mm) is about 5 days, which is slightly more than the same period of normal years (4.5 days). In the context of global warming, The possibility of extreme weather cannot be ruled out,” Zong Zhiping said.

Zong Zhiping pointed out that the weather changes rapidly during the flood season, and disastrous weather such as heavy rain, lightning, gale, and hail occurs frequently and suddenly. The Municipal Meteorological Bureau will closely monitor the weather changes in Beijing and surrounding areas, strengthen consultation and judgment, and release various weather forecasts in a timely manner. Early warning information. At the same time, strengthen emergency linkage with relevant departments, and play a good role as the first line of defense in disaster prevention and mitigation.

302 places have been completed before the flood season

Treatment of Hidden Spots of Highway Geological Hazards

Regarding the risks faced by Beijing’s flood control, Liu Bin, deputy commander of the Municipal Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters and deputy director of the Municipal Emergency Bureau, introduced that the city’s urban-rural fringe areas, some suburban new cities and other areas have weak flood control infrastructure to deal with extreme rainfall. There are 481 concave bridges and culverts. Among them, 214 have experienced water accumulation, and 61 have occurred more than three times. In the flood season of 2022, the city’s rainfall is not large, but there are still 200 water accumulation and circuit breaks, involving 136 points .”

At the same time, the flood control system of major rivers has not been tested for many years. “There has not been a basin-wide flood in Beijing for many years, and the engineering system has not been tested. The awareness and experience of flood prevention and emergency response are insufficient. Taking the Yongding River as an example, the plain section of the river is 75 % of the embankments are sandy soil embankments, and there are many dangerous sections. Since 1963, the Yongding River has not experienced the test of floods that occur once in 20 years for many years.

The Beijing Youth Daily reporter learned that before the flood this year, the city strictly implemented the responsibility system of the chief executive for flood control and drought relief, and consolidated the four-level flood control responsibility of the city, district, township (street), and village (community). Implement key river courses, reservoirs, sluice stations, flood storage and detention areas, sunken overpasses, low-lying courtyards, dilapidated houses, hidden dangers of geological disasters, mountain torrents, deep foundation pits, high piles of soil, scenic spots involving mountains and water, and risk avoidance Persons in charge of flood control in key locations such as flood points and stagnant water points.

Liu Bin introduced that since last year’s flood season, the special sub-project of geological disasters has vigorously promoted the management of hidden dangers of geological disasters in mountainous areas. This year, it plans to invest about 2.1 billion yuan to treat 1,307 hidden dangers of geological disasters. The special project of water affairs refers to the newly started 10 water accumulation point management projects, updating and improving the water accumulation risk point ledger, and drawing the water accumulation and internal waterlogging risk map of suburban new cities. The road traffic special sub-pointer has invested 242 million yuan to deal with flood control hidden dangers of 50 ordinary roads above the county level, and completed the treatment of 302 road geological disaster hidden dangers. At the same time, the city’s “Pigging Action” task in 2023 has been completed, and a total of 17,000 kilometers of rainwater pipes, ditches, and more than 630,000 rainwater outlets (rain grates) have been cleared, and a total of more than 80,000 cubic meters of pollutants have been cleared. Speed ​​up the repair of water damage to water facilities, and complete the treatment of 10 water accumulation points before the flood season.

According to statistics, this year, the city implemented a total of 3,128 flood control and rescue teams with more than 200,000 people, and took the lead in organizing the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Flood Control Office to conduct joint field surveys, strengthen the coordination and linkage between the upstream and downstream of the river basin, and between provinces and cities, and continuously improve the joint emergency rescue capabilities. In addition, the city has strengthened its material reserves, sorting out the city’s emergency boats, life jackets, generators and other 15 major types of flood control material reserves. In response to extreme heavy rainfall, it will focus on strengthening the reserve management of drainage equipment before the flood, and implement flood control and emergency equipment such as drainage. A total of 4,951 units, including 85 large-scale drainage equipment and 365 medium-sized drainage equipment.

The number of hydrological monitoring facilities increased to 304

Flood warning sections increased to 50

In terms of flood control and dispatching, Zhu Jinliang, deputy director of the Water Emergency Center of the Municipal Water Affairs Bureau, introduced that the “three lines of defense” system of rainwater regime monitoring composed of meteorological satellites, rain measuring radars, rainfall stations, and hydrological stations has been further improved this year. “We first strengthened the in-depth connection with the meteorological department, completed the data access work of 17 items in 5 categories, and added multi-band radar and Ruisi short-term precipitation products. At the same time, we integrated rainfall stations, hydrological stations, etc. of water affairs, meteorology, and drainage groups. , unifiedly incorporated into the basic base of smart water affairs data; third, the number of hydrological monitoring facilities increased to 304, of which 184 were newly built, to achieve full coverage of rivers with a basin area of ​​more than 50 square kilometers.”

Zhu Jinliang pointed out that at present, the forecast of floods, mountain torrents, accumulated water and internal waterlogging in the city has achieved full coverage, and efforts have been made to extend the forecast period to gain time for defense. “We organized the delineation of flood warning indicators. The number of flood warning sections increased from 18 in 2022 to 50 this year. We completed the review of the city’s mountain torrent warning indicators and the update of the waterlogging warning scenario database, which improved the effectiveness of early warning.” Zhu Jinliang said, In order to upgrade the flood and drought disaster prevention platform and enhance the simulation preview capability based on the Beijing model, this year also revised and improved the four types of emergency plans for flood control and drainage in 2023, basin floods, mountain torrents, and waterlogging and internal waterlogging. Forecast and dispatch measures for floods and different rainfall scenarios, strengthen the overall planning and dispatch of flood control and water resources, and promote the realization of the goal of “safety and more water storage”.

In addition, the coordination and linkage between the river management department and the management department of drainage and reclaimed water utilization facilities and their territories has been strengthened to improve the comprehensive protection ability of urban flood control and drainage. The Overall Rain and Flood Dispatching Plan for Lake Water System” realizes the systematic, holistic and synergetic nature of urban river and lake water system dispatching, and systematically improves the pattern of urban flood control and drainage.

128 concave bridges with a height difference greater than 1.5 meters

Flood control units are given priority

Qu Hui, deputy general manager of Beijing Drainage Group, said that before the flood season, the group made careful preparations to enhance the safety of the drainage system. Implemented the treatment of 10 water accumulation points such as the east gate of Yuhai Garden and Sihui Bridge to solve the problem of water accumulation at these points; implemented the combined transformation of 146,000 rainwater grates in the central urban area to further improve the rainwater collection capacity; The rainwater easy jacking point is adjusted to a special manhole cover in the rainy season to eliminate the risk of jacking; for all drainage inspection wells, anti-falling nets are installed or replaced in the wells to ensure the safety of vehicles and pedestrians.

At the same time, in order to respond more quickly when floods occur, “we further optimized the flood control plan. The flood control deployment and control of the sunken bridges, risk points, and key areas in the central urban area will be fully covered, and the time for all units to be in place will not exceed 30 minutes. At the same time, Three groups of engineering rescue teams have been deployed 24 hours a day.” Qu Hui pointed out that the group has also formulated a plan for extreme rainfall and flood prevention. The height difference of all the concave bridge areas has been quantified, and the flood control units and pump station operators are on standby around the clock during the flood season, and 128 concave bridges with a height difference greater than 1.5 meters are in place first.

In addition, the Drainage Group has installed rain gauges, video probes for concave bridges, vehicle monitoring and other equipment to keep abreast of the situation of water accumulation and emergency rescue; in-depth cooperation with the Municipal Meteorological Bureau, through the integration of weather forecast grid data, optimize the mobilization of flood control support forces. Further optimize the integrated scheduling of plants and networks, improve the “one plant, one policy” plan, deeply explore the potential of reclaimed water plants to treat sewage, and maximize the use of pipe network space to store rainwater.

In terms of emergency rescue capabilities, the Drainage Group has improved the “one bridge, one policy” for the sunken bridges in the central urban area, and the “one point, one policy” for flood control risk points. “We have 155 sunken bridges and 89 flood control risk points in the responsibility area , and further improved the emergency plan; for the 105 sunken bridges and 81 risk points outside the responsibility area, organized the compilation of emergency rescue plans.” Qu Hui said. (Reporter Xie Li)