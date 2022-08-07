Home News Beijing: Persons with a history of living in the county (city, district, banner) where there is 1 or more local new coronavirus infections within 7 days are strictly restricted from entering and returning to Beijing |
Every AI Express, this afternoon (August 7), at the 384th press conference on the prevention and control of the new type of coronavirus pneumonia in Beijing, the Deputy Minister of the Propaganda Department of the Beijing Municipal Party Committee, the director of the Municipal Government Information Office, and the Municipal Government made a statement. Ren Xu Hejian reported: In the past month, Beijing has sporadically reported confirmed cases in Beijing after the expiry of the overseas entry quarantine period or related imported cases outside Beijing. Although these are sporadic cases, they have been brought under control quickly, but it gives us a warning that it is currently the summer vacation. , the mobility of personnel is large, the overseas epidemic continues to spread, and the domestic epidemic spreads in many places. The epidemic prevention and control in the capital must not be sloppy, and the string of epidemic prevention and control must still be tightened. Clearing up and unswervingly, conscientiously implementing the ninth edition of the prevention and control plan, pressing and consolidating the responsibilities of the Quartet, citizens and friends should continue to protect themselves, and jointly continue to consolidate the hard-won results of epidemic prevention and control. Strictly preventing overseas import and import from Beijing is the current focus of epidemic prevention and control in the capital. Strictly manage the epidemic prevention when entering and returning to Beijing, and do a good job of epidemic prevention and control when entering and entering Beijing. Persons with a history of living in the county (city, district, or flag) where one or more local new coronavirus infections are located within 7 days are strictly restricted from entering and returning to Beijing. (CCTV News)

