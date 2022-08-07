Source: Xinwang



The scene of the second “Rope King” competition. (Source: Qingdao Rope Skipping Association)

Xinwang August 7th(Reporter Yu Xiao) As the National Fitness Day is approaching, in order to implement the “National Fitness Regulations”, widely carry out national fitness activities, and create sports events around the masses, the second “Rope King” competition in Qingdao in 2022 will be held in August. On the 6th, it officially kicked off at the Qingdao Workers’ Cultural Palace (Siliu South Road Palace).

Xinwang learned from Qingdao Rope Skipping Sports Association that rope skipping is divided into three categories: speed, trick and performance. In recent years, the rope skipping masters have also displayed Qingdao’s style many times at the opening ceremonies of the National Student Games and the City Games. In some schools, skipping rope has also become an important part of youth physical exercise. This summer, the opportunity to test the results of skipping training came.

Compared with other sports, the advantage of skipping rope is that it is simple and easy to operate, has low site requirements, high safety, and low entry barriers. As the only pure longitudinal exercise, skipping rope can be called “the most perfect long-height exercise”. Affected by the epidemic in recent years, when many citizens feel bored at home, they also go to the downstairs of the community to exercise their muscles and bones. Rope skipping has become a good choice. Many citizens and children like the sport of rope skipping. At the same time, skipping rope is a superior exercise to improve overall ability and significantly enhance coordination. Rope skipping has long been an important auxiliary training method for many other sports, especially badminton, basketball, table tennis, volleyball, boxing, sanda, taekwondo and other projects.

This competition has two competitions: counting competition and parent-child competition, which are divided into groups according to the age and gender of the participants. Athletes can bring their own ropes, and there are no restrictions on ropes. However, when competing for the “rope king” in each individual event, they must use the rope handles and ropes provided by the organizing committee to participate in the competition. It is also worth mentioning that this competition also provided certain bonuses for the top players, attracting many master skippers to participate, and even some players came from other places to compete. After a day of fierce competition, the contestants in each group have achieved their own small goals.

Sui Zhiqiang, former deputy secretary general of the Standing Committee of Qingdao Municipal People’s Congress and former director of the General Office, Li Runfeng, deputy secretary general of Qingdao Sports Federation, and Zheng Feng, president of Qingdao Rope Skipping Sports Association, attended the award ceremony and presented awards to the winners. According to Zheng Feng, after the association successfully held the first rope king competition in Qingdao last year, the popularity of rope skipping among young people is getting higher and higher, and online competitions have also been held many times. At the opening ceremonies of the Games and the City Games, Qingdao has been displayed many times. This year is the second rope king competition. Compared with last year, the number of participants is higher, the level of players is higher, and the age distribution is wider. The winner is expected to represent Qingdao Participate in national level skipping competitions. The Qingdao Rope Skipping Sports Association will also hold a series of rope skipping activities to provide a better communication platform for the majority of rope skipping enthusiasts, strengthen the physique of young people, and contribute to building a strong rope skipping city.

Players in the game. (Source: Qingdao Rope Skipping Association)

