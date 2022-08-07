Home Sports Canada: first goal with a “tiraggir” by Insigne with Toronto, Bernardeschi also scored
Canada: first goal with a "tiraggir" by Insigne with Toronto, Bernardeschi also scored

Canada: first goal with a "tiraggir" by Insigne with Toronto, Bernardeschi also scored

First Canadian goal for Lorenzo Insigne who, after missing a penalty, scored the decisive goal in a 4-3 thriller victory in Toronto’s thriller match on the Nashville pitch. Comrade Filippo Bernardeschi also scored as he converted a penalty. The 31-year-old ex Napoli in the 77th has dribbled an opponent and put the ball in the corner with his classic shot to return, unstoppable for the goalkeeper of the American club, Joe Willis.

The dedication of the attacker, who sported platinum blonde hair, was for his pregnant partner Jenny, with the ball placed under the shirt to simulate the baby bump. Insigne was in his third appearance in Major League Soccer with the Canadian club which thus found the away victory that had been missing for more than a year. Former Juventus player Bernardeschi converted the penalty from 3-2 to 54th, after Nashville had returned twice to Toronto’s goals.

