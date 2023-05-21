Home » Belgium / ECL Playoffs: Cercle Bruges hooks KAA Gent, Kévin Denkey decisive
News

Belgium / ECL Playoffs: Cercle Bruges hooks KAA Gent, Kévin Denkey decisive

by admin
Belgium / ECL Playoffs: Cercle Bruges hooks KAA Gent, Kévin Denkey decisive

Cercle Bruges managed to draw 2 goals everywhere this Saturday in the 4th day of the Europa Conference League playoffs against KAA Gent.

Togolese striker Kévin Ahouéké Denkey made a gala match against KAA Gent. Author of the opener in the 18th minute on a service from Thibo Somers, he then delivered an XXL performance and was elected man of the match. Despite KAA Gent’s equaliser, Ayase Ueda restored Cercle Brugge’s lead before Hugo Cuypers equalized again for KAA Gent in the 86th minute.

INFO SPORTS| Ecouter Radio Djena

The meeting thus ended in a draw 2 goals everywhere between KAA Gent and Cercle Brugge.

See also  Police ask for information: dog attacks deer in the forest near Stockheim: deer dies from his injuries all-in.de

You may also like

A bleeding young woman rescued in a disco...

DRC: Nagui Kayembe calls for the creation of...

Kaleidoscope

“5.20” marriage registries in Hefei ushered in the...

Juve: Allegri, my choice is to stay 100%...

Editorial: Inclusive education leaves helpless

Would they sue Shakira for possible plagiarism with...

The scream of the Arena for Peter Gabriel,...

Gang member alias “Black” arrested – 102nine Digital...

Vallenato woman

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy