Belgium / ECL Playoffs: Cercle Bruges hooks KAA Gent, Kévin Denkey decisive

Cercle Bruges managed to draw 2 goals everywhere this Saturday in the 4th day of the Europa Conference League playoffs against KAA Gent.

Togolese striker Kévin Ahouéké Denkey made a gala match against KAA Gent. Author of the opener in the 18th minute on a service from Thibo Somers, he then delivered an XXL performance and was elected man of the match. Despite KAA Gent’s equaliser, Ayase Ueda restored Cercle Brugge’s lead before Hugo Cuypers equalized again for KAA Gent in the 86th minute.

INFO SPORTS| Ecouter Radio Djena

The meeting thus ended in a draw 2 goals everywhere between KAA Gent and Cercle Brugge.