Stop food waste: the Food Bank will collect leftovers to turn them over to institutions that offer help to families and people in crisis

BELLUNO. The food surpluses of the automatic distribution sector will be collected by Banco Alimentare and passed on to affiliated entities that offer help to families and people in difficulty. The national agreement signed in May by Confida-the Italian automatic distribution association and the Banco Alimentare Foundation found its implementation in Veneto and Friuli. A new stage in the long journey that aims to say goodbye to food waste in the vending sector.

The automatic distribution sector is the sector in which Italy is an international leader. With over 820,000 vending machines installed, our country precedes France which has 626,000 and Germany with 611,000. The Triveneto has a rich sector of companies in the sector and has 264 companies of which 232 in Veneto. In the Belluno area we find three local companies (Caffè Dolomiti di Alberto Cason, De Martin Nicola di Sedico and Eurovending srl) and two national ones (Argenta Group with logistics base in Belluno and Longarone and the branch of Ivs Italia in Belluno.

Confida expects to be able to donate around 250 tons per year to people and families in difficulty at national level. «We thank Confida for the availability and attention they have reserved for us during today’s visit to our headquarters. The collaboration that begins today is for us a sign of esteem and support but also a great push to work more vigorously and better », said Adele Biondani, President of the Banco Alimentare del Veneto.