Sigh of relief in the nursing home: nine social and health workers have been selected from the competition held in recent months, who will at least partially remedy the shortage of staff at Gaggia Lante. Four will join the staff shortly, the others as soon as they finish the training course that qualifies them for the profession. In the meantime, the search for personnel continues and is also directed abroad.

“The arrival of nine Oss is excellent news. The effort that the whole structure is ensuring at this time is enormous “, comments the mayor, Oscar De Pellegrin,” both in continuing to carry out the service and in taking care of guests despite the lack of staff, and in terms of finding new workers. The difficulty in finding professionals in the health sector is common to all the structures, in Sersa the sole administrator and director have been dealing with this issue for months with great seriousness. For my part, I brought it to the attention of the committee of mayors because the strategy must be unanimous, shared with the whole territory otherwise we will not get out of it ».

Meanwhile, yesterday the mayor met the staff and a representative of family members to share the next steps and bring their support to the workers. “The new hires are a breath of fresh air for the nursing home, where the staff is facing this very complex moment with skill and a spirit of dedication,” he adds. «However, we will not limit ourselves to the competition announcements. The problem of staff shortages must be solved with a task force of mayors and institutions, economic incentives are needed for enrolling in courses, more courses and more publicity are needed in schools. Our facilities for the elderly are facing an enormous difficulty alone, we need teamwork with the whole provincial territory. We will also share the strategy with the bodies that already organize courses in the province and whom we thank for this ».

18 participated in the competition, but only 12 showed up for the test. From the selection, at the end, 9 were eligible. “Four will be hired immediately and will enter service shortly”, explains the sole director of Sersa, Paolo Santesso, “three finish the qualification process in November and two next year . For these, the recruitment is therefore in perspective, but it is still good news. We are talking about a tiring but well protected profession, the recruitment is for an indefinite period and in Sersa there is an excellent team spirit ».

And speaking of team spirit, this year too employees and guests will renew what is now a tradition by participating in the 24 Hours of San Martino. There will be those who will run and who, with their own times, will cover a few laps of the track on foot or in a wheelchair.