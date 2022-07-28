Averted the closure of the institute. Registration is also open for the semi-boarding school, an after-school service with canteen, which will be able to accommodate students from primary and secondary schools

BELLUNO. The summer camp was a successful collaboration start. The diocesan work of San Martino has confirmed the management of the Sperti to the Kairos coop also for the boarding school and the semi-boarding school. The risk of closure is therefore avoided.

The boarding school will be able to accommodate up to 41 off-site girls, who attend secondary schools from the first to the fifth grade. In addition to accommodation in double rooms, enrollment at the boarding school also includes the canteen for the three main meals prepared by internal cooks, including an afternoon snack and packed lunch for Saturdays. Study rooms will also be available with educational staff and teachers available and services with support for special educational needs and specific learning disorders (SEN / SLD) and for individual enhancement on request can be activated. During the free hours, aggregative, laboratory and sports activities will also be organized.

Registrations are open. At the same time, registrations are collected for the semi-boarding school, an after-school service with canteen, which will be able to accommodate students from primary and secondary schools. As part of the custom with the comprehensive schools in the area, the pre-welcome service, accompaniment to school and withdrawal at the end of the lessons will be guaranteed for the students of the Aristide Gabelli complex. The after-school service will be modular, offering the possibility to select between canteen, homework service, laboratory and aggregative space. All activities are designed to accommodate children with certifications and there is the possibility of activating personalized support services for BES / DSA or for individual strengthening and study method. For information and registration: www.kairoscuola.it/sperti.

«We are very grateful to the bishop of Belluno-Feltre, Msgr. Renato Marangoni, of the confidence that he wanted to confirm in entrusting us with the management of the Sperti Institute and the boarding school and semi-boarding school activities for dozens of boys and children in the next school year », underlined Alessandro Capponi, president of the Kairos cooperative. “It is an honor to collect the legacy of over a century and a half of history of this prestigious diocesan institution, with the commitment to help the young guests to grow in their human and cultural formation”.

The Kairos cooperative currently manages 46 school locations in various Italian regions, which house in particular a vocational training center, two comprehensive equal institutes (up to lower secondary school), a boarding school, two after-schools, seven preschools and forty nursery schools, for a total of over 1,800 members.