The gymnasium in the former Mussoi fire station will be demolished and will not be rebuilt. It is the most substantial novelty of the second urban regeneration plan, financed with Pnrr funds. The Municipality of Belluno obtained 20 million euros to carry out eleven projects, among which there is also the redevelopment of the abandoned barracks in via Gregorio XVI.

The idea, at the time of participation in the tender, was to transfer the offices and maintenance services located in Marisiga, the municipal civil protection, the Coc and the local police command to Mussoi, and to arrange the gym to make it available of the city companies but also to set up a climbing structure. Furthermore, having a gym in the same complex as the COC (municipal operations center) would have guaranteed a space to accommodate any displaced persons in the event of an emergency. Overall, the intervention is worth 4,130,000 euros. At the time of participation in the tender, there was a definitive project for the gymnasium.

The new administration led by Mayor Oscar De Pellegrin has decided to partially modify the project. “The gymnasium will be demolished and will not be rebuilt,” explains the councilor for public works, Franco Roccon. “With the new schools that will be built in Cavarzano in place of Romolo Dal Mas elementary school, there will also be a new gymnasium, and therefore the spaces for clubs will be sufficient”. The rest of the complex, continues Roccon, will be redeveloped to house the local police, the maintenance services of Marisiga, some municipal offices, the civil protection and the Coc. «We have entrusted the design to external professionals».

Palazzo Rosso, in fact, does not have sufficient staff to deal with all the projects of the urban regeneration plan. Which proceeds, with the calendar to remind that by 30 September 2023 the works must be entrusted and by 31 March 2026 they must be finished. Pnrr funding, in fact, has precise deadlines that must be respected.

Projects in progress

For the new elementary school in Cavarzano there are 5.2 million euros available. The assignment for the final design has been entrusted.

For the Sports club (3,750,000) was entrusted with the task of carrying out the core drilling and here too the planning is proceeding.

The energy requalification intervention of the retirement homefinanced with 650 thousand euros: «In the agreement with the Ministry it is written that a condensing boiler cannot be installed», explains Roccon, «so we are evaluating with the offices what kind of interventions to make so that they are convenient for energy saving».

For the pond for the artificial snow on Nevegal (1,850,000 euros) the executive project must be completed: «It will remain of the size that was foreseen by the previous administration», explains Roccon, «because there is no money to make it bigger. Furthermore, the connection with the snow-making system has not been envisaged and we will have to find other resources to make it happen».

Still on Nevegal, the plan also finances the accommodation of the trail he was born in yard (860 thousand euros): “New lampposts will be installed, the square will be made accessible to the disabled and a space will be created for public transport”. Outsourced design assignment.

Mobility

«For the completion of the Antole – Casoni cycle path we are acquiring the last land to get to Antole», adds Roccon «and then we will have to install the railings on the bridge» (work costing 900,000 euros). It is also funded pedestrian walkway in front of the Veneggia shopping center (390,000 euros): “We’re talking to the superintendence to see if it’s possible to build a cantilevered walkway,” says the commissioner.

Old Town

There are three projects of interest l’Auditorium (completion of the hall, renovation of the roof and facades) for 1.3 million: «We are working on the executive project, the works should start in the spring», says Roccon.

The offices of Palazzo Rosso are dealing with the design of the redevelopment of via Cipro, via Ripa and via Crepadoni (659 thousand euros), while the arrangement of Belvedere and the urban redevelopment of Piazza Castello (300,000 euros) is currently on hold: “It doesn’t require a lot of work and we are moving forward with the most complex projects,” concludes Roccon.