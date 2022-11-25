The cases of Covid continue to grow and the flu also takes a leap forward. With the cold, viral diseases return and the prospect is that of a December, and therefore a Christmas, with many infected. At risk are especially the frail and the elderly. “Almost all the Covid ascent cycles lasted 50 days, the current one began on November 10, so the plateau could arrive precisely during the holiday season,” explains Carlo La Vecchia, an epidemiologist at the University of Milan.

In the last