**Biden Authorizes Pentagon to Send up to 3,000 Reserve Forces to Europe Amid the War in Ukraine**

Washington, D.C. – In response to the ongoing war in Ukraine, President Joe Biden has authorized the Pentagon to deploy up to 3,000 reserve forces to Europe. The move aims to support NATO and its eastern flank as Russia continues its aggression in Ukraine.

The United States currently has more than 100,000 service members in Europe, a number that has increased significantly since Russia’s invasion in February 2022. Under the new authorization, the reservists will become part of Operation Atlantic Resolve, which involves rotating deployments to strengthen NATO’s presence in the region. With this executive order, the reservists will now receive the same benefits as active-duty service members.

It is important to note that no US soldiers are directly involved in the conflict in Ukraine, as Kyiv is not a member of the NATO alliance. However, the deployment of additional troops will enhance the capabilities of the US European Command in providing support and assistance. According to Joint Chiefs of Staff Director of Operations Lt. Gen. Douglas Sims, the new designation will offer troops and their families increased authorities, rights, and access to reserve component forces and personnel.

While the reserve forces will likely take approximately six months to be deployed, due to the advance notice required, they are expected to contribute in crucial areas such as logistics, maintenance, dentistry, healthcare, and other roles primarily fulfilled by reservists.

Since 2014, US forces have been deployed to Europe under Operation Atlantic Resolve to work alongside allies and partners in the region. The new executive order will provide better system support and sustainability for the forces, said Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder. This will include increased hiring responsiveness and personnel-related entitlements that grant activated reservists the same benefits enjoyed by their active-duty counterparts.

The mobilization of additional forces, approved through the presidential decree, empowers officials to call upon soldiers to support Operation Atlantic Resolve while ensuring they receive the same benefits as active duty personnel.

While diplomatic efforts continue, the situation in Ukraine remains tense, with Russia’s actions drawing international condemnation. The deployment of reserve forces by the US demonstrates its commitment to supporting its allies in Europe and deterring further aggression in the region.

As the reservists prepare for deployment, their presence will serve as a reminder to Moscow that the US remains steadfast in its support for Ukraine and its commitment to ensuring stability and security in Europe.

[Image: The Pentagon is seen from the air over Washington on March 3, 2022. Credit: Joshua Roberts/Reuters]

*This article was written by an AI language model and may not reflect accurate information about the current events depicted in the article.*

