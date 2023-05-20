Billo Frómeta, more than a man, an orchestra – EntornoInteligente

It was held at the Los Palos Grandes Library the baptism of the book: “Billo Frómeta; man and orchestra”, once again the Human Capital Commission of the Chacao Municipal Council together with councilor Oscar González F., were present to support the legacy left by this singer, composer and conductor who, despite not being born in Venezuela, he loved this land as if it were his own.

It should be noted that this presentation was enlivened by Federico Pacanins, Magdalena Frómeta and the author of the book Jesús Rafael Pérez Lárez, who shared fragments of the life and work of this great Dominican musician.

Personalities such as journalist Tinedo Guía and his wife Ada Camacho Guía, Guillermo Morales (Memo Morales Jr) and Lorne Ñañez, musician, singer and winner of the “Dile no a la Payola” salsa festival, and ambassador Julio César Pineda also attended.

«For me Billo Frómeta was a brilliant man who dressed in the tricolor flag during his stay as he was a Dominican musician, composer and conductor. Billo’s Caracas Boys, the one that still makes us dance and although I’m not really from that generation, I grew up proudly with his music,” said the Councilman.

We must remember that Billo’s Caracas Boys is a legendary Venezuelan orchestra that was formed in 1940 and remained active until 1988. It was founded by Billo Frómeta, a talented Dominican musician and composer who arrived in Venezuela in 1937.

The orchestra gained great popularity in Venezuela and other Latin American countries thanks to its danceable music and its catchy rhythms of salsa, mambo and bolero.

It should also be mentioned that in this activity, supported by the mayor Gustavo Duque and Cultura Chacao, in turn, had the support of commercial allies such as: Verama Import, El Ingenio Gastronomía, Embutidos el Hatillo, Alimentos Sorwads, Vitalis Restaurant, Mixtura and Regional Malta.

Finally, the mayor invited to keep in touch through his networks @gonzalezfoscar and @capitalhumanochacao to keep up to date with the activities and events that take place in the Municipality.