Examination of the Nima river basin

A new study for regulate the use of water from the Nima river The CVC began in the basin of this important river that supplies the aqueduct of the city of Palmira.

At the end of said study, the environmental corporation will issue an administrative act that will be strictly enforced to guarantee the future life of the river and its tributaries, so that it continues to provide water to the people of Palmyra for many more years.

The update It had not been done for more than twenty years.

Regulation of water use is an administrative process by which the distribution of water resources is carried out, indicated the CVCto guarantee an equitable, efficient and sufficient delivery of water according to the supply, according to the basic and productive needs of the population.

For this reason, officials from the Southeast regional CVC carry out tours in order to know its current status in the different derivations, subderivations and ramifications.

In the field work, the professionals and technicians of the Corporation carry out a survey of the information georeferencing to the new users, to later survey them and find out the use that is being given to the recruitment.

users

The specialized professional of the CVC, Jairo Alfonso Largo, indicated that the update of the regulation of the Nima river it will help to know the number of userswhich ones are concessioned and how many should be concessioned.

After this work, the socialization will be carried out with all the social actors to let them know the results of how the water is being distributed in this water source.

Largo stated that “the regulation of the Nima river was made for the first time more than twenty years ago, therefore, from the Corporation we are looking for current users to have an equitable allocation for their activities and thus water will be ensured for all Palmyra residents ”.

Comments