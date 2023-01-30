The infusion of honey and garlic that has become the ‘salvation’ for many at peak times of respiratory diseases.

Despite the fact that the traditional remedy to combat a flu or cold has been aguapanela with lemon or other ingredients that little by little have been added to the list of the ‘blessed’ as grandmothers call it, lately, what is coming talking is the infusion of honey and garlic.

These two ingredients have been attributed antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. For this reason, it is believed that, by mixing them in the same preparation, a suitable remedy can be obtained to treat and relieve congestion of the respiratory tract, cold, dry cough or throat infections.

Although it is not proven that these ingredients have curative purposes, their texture can help soothe the throat and relieve discomfort. Garlic for its part contains protein, iodine, phosphorus, potassium, vitamin B6 and sulfur compounds, such as allicin. It is best to consume it fresh and raw.

Although the combination of honey in most cases has been given with lemon and ginger, it can be done with garlic so that its properties, along with those of panela that are antioxidants, sugars, amino acids, tannins, glucose and alkaloids, have a much better effect on the body.

It is said that this combination, in addition, its expectorant effects help to remove excess phlegm. And, by the way, they calm breathing difficulties caused by congestion.

Preparation

The preparation of this antibiotic remedy is quite simple and its ingredients are easy to find. However, you should always try to use the best quality ones.

Its preparation is done in a matter of minutes and can be used both to soothe throat irritation and to reduce the symptoms of respiratory problems.

Ingredients

8 garlic cloves

1 teaspoon of cayenne pepper powder (5 g)

½ cup of honey (167 g)

Utensils

glass jar with lid

Wooden spoon

Preparation

To begin with, the garlic cloves should be placed in a mortar and crushed until a paste is obtained.

Then, the crushed mixture is poured into a glass jar, and then the cayenne pepper powder and organic honey are added.

Next, stir everything with a wooden spoon. It is essential to make sure that the ingredients are well integrated.

Finally, you must seal the bottle and let the remedy concentrate for 12 hours.

After the recommended time, start consuming it.

consumption mode

To begin with, it is advisable to serve a teaspoon of the remedy when you get up and take it before breakfast.

If you want, you can mix it in a little warm water to make it easier to consume.

Finally, in order to improve the sore throat in a short time, repeat the treatment every 3 or 4 hours.

In this recipe, pepper is included as an ingredient since it is a spicy seasoning widely used in alternative medicine. It stands out for its emollient, antibacterial and antioxidant properties, but if you don’t want to use it, simply don’t add it to the preparation.

Go to the doctor

Although this is a way to help with some symptoms of this pathology that can be treated naturally, if a few days pass and there is no improvement or new symptoms appear, the best thing to do is consult a doctor.

Most human cases of influenza are diagnosed clinically. However, other respiratory viruses, such as rhinoviruses, respiratory syncytial virus, influenza viruses, and adenoviruses, can also cause influenza-like syndromes that make differential diagnosis difficult during periods of low influenza activity and outside of epidemic situations.

The most effective way to prevent the disease is vaccination. In healthy adults, influenza vaccination is protective, even when circulating viruses do not exactly match vaccine viruses. However, in the elderly, vaccination may be less effective in preventing the disease, although it reduces the severity of the disease and the incidence of complications and deaths. Vaccination is especially important for people at high risk and for those who care for or live with them.

