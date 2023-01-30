Enough is enough, this is too much! In all likelihood, this is the idea that for over a week has begun to wind its way – with ever greater force – within the Zaniolo family. In fact, in the last few hours those close to Roma’s number 22 have broken their silence to stand up for Nicoló, targeted by the Giallorossi fans and unloaded by José Mourinho and Roma. And it is precisely the attitude of the club that has sent Francesca Costa into a rage. The footballer’s mother blames the Friedkins’ club for a large part of the responsibility for the heavy climate that has arisen around her son, as demonstrated by the offensive writings – also addressed to Mrs. Costa – extras in Trigoria yesterday. “Having originated all this hatred seems a little excessive to me” wrote the mother yesterday in an Instagram story deleted after a few minutes.