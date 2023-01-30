After the banners and messages received on social networks, the social reactions of the mother and sister arrive
Enough is enough, this is too much! In all likelihood, this is the idea that for over a week has begun to wind its way – with ever greater force – within the Zaniolo family. In fact, in the last few hours those close to Roma’s number 22 have broken their silence to stand up for Nicoló, targeted by the Giallorossi fans and unloaded by José Mourinho and Roma. And it is precisely the attitude of the club that has sent Francesca Costa into a rage. The footballer’s mother blames the Friedkins’ club for a large part of the responsibility for the heavy climate that has arisen around her son, as demonstrated by the offensive writings – also addressed to Mrs. Costa – extras in Trigoria yesterday. “Having originated all this hatred seems a little excessive to me” wrote the mother yesterday in an Instagram story deleted after a few minutes.
Sister
—
This morning, however, it was Benedetta, Zaniolo’s sister, who sided with her brother. The girl published a collage on social networks depicting the banner posted in the Colosseum area, the offensive writings that appeared in Trigoria and a boorish message sent to her on Instagram by a Roma fan. “Words are not needed. Only so much pain for you” is the indignant post of the young woman who, after yet another unpleasant episode, has chosen to take the field to defend Nicolò. No comment on the other hand from dad Igor who, for now, continues to keep a low profile.
January 30, 2023 (change January 30, 2023 | 10:36)
