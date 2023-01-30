Home Sports Zaniolo, mother and sister respond to social hatred
Sports

Zaniolo, mother and sister respond to social hatred

by admin
Zaniolo, mother and sister respond to social hatred

After the banners and messages received on social networks, the social reactions of the mother and sister arrive

Enough is enough, this is too much! In all likelihood, this is the idea that for over a week has begun to wind its way – with ever greater force – within the Zaniolo family. In fact, in the last few hours those close to Roma’s number 22 have broken their silence to stand up for Nicoló, targeted by the Giallorossi fans and unloaded by José Mourinho and Roma. And it is precisely the attitude of the club that has sent Francesca Costa into a rage. The footballer’s mother blames the Friedkins’ club for a large part of the responsibility for the heavy climate that has arisen around her son, as demonstrated by the offensive writings – also addressed to Mrs. Costa – extras in Trigoria yesterday. “Having originated all this hatred seems a little excessive to me” wrote the mother yesterday in an Instagram story deleted after a few minutes.

Sister

This morning, however, it was Benedetta, Zaniolo’s sister, who sided with her brother. The girl published a collage on social networks depicting the banner posted in the Colosseum area, the offensive writings that appeared in Trigoria and a boorish message sent to her on Instagram by a Roma fan. “Words are not needed. Only so much pain for you” is the indignant post of the young woman who, after yet another unpleasant episode, has chosen to take the field to defend Nicolò. No comment on the other hand from dad Igor who, for now, continues to keep a low profile.

See also  Torregrande, Mazella leaps to the head

January 30, 2023 (change January 30, 2023 | 10:36)

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Farmers Insurance Open Mobile Day Rahm rises to...

Chinese men’s football team announces training list for...

Inter: Skriniar away immediately, Lindelof is on pole

The Suns and VanVleet are entangled but unwilling...

Renault Nissan: change the alliance | news

Zaniolo, posted another banner in Trigoria: ‘Away from...

LPG cars: the 10 models at low prices...

Naples more and more in flight. Milan and...

Juventus 0-2 Monza made 5 times cold loss...

Juve, the 10 goals conceded in three games...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy