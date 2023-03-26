This Sunday, March 26, starting at 9:00 am, the Atanasio Girardot stadium, the highest sports arena for the paisas, will open its doors for citizens to celebrate their 70th anniversary. programming includes the exhibition soccer match, at 2:00 pm, with the participation of reggaeton artist Blessd, and other artists, and former soccer players from Atlético Nacional, Deportivo Independiente Medellín and other Colombian teams.

The show will feature the instruments of the bars of the Antioquia teams as part of the soccer festival and then there will be a concert with a special guest. This will be the opportunity for the inhabitants of the District to enter this stage for free and enjoy sports and cultural activities. Pets will not be allowed.

“We continue to celebrate the 70 years of Atanasio Girardot, a very important space for paisas. We are going to be with the doors open for the inhabitants of the District, to enjoy activities and a soccer game, to celebrate all the joys that this space has given us”, said the director of INDER, Cristian Sánchez.

This act will have other activities such as stadium and museum tours, artisans, comedy show and hot air balloons. Additionally, from INDER Medellín there will be a great offer focused on strategies such as Canas al Aire, Rumbas Aerobicas and more.

More than 40,000 fans will fill the stands of Atanasio Girardot for a new classic paisa

The most important sporting event in Medellín, the classic paisa of the Bet Play League between the teams Atlético Nacional and Deportivo Independiente Medellín will be played today at the Atanasio Girardot. the meeting has a device with a Unified Command Post in the stadium, in addition to the video surveillance system with 100% operationalong with authorities, unionized fans, logistics and 710 uniformed personnel with three security rings for entry and permanent monitoring around this stage, which expects more than 40,000 spectators.

“We have taken the necessary measures from the Ministry of Security and Coexistence and in coordination with the other entities, clubs, organized and popular fans. We encourage attendees to take a respectful and peaceful stance before, during, and after this match. All this within the framework of the commemoration of the 70 years of the Atanasio Girardot stadium”, said the Undersecretary (e) of Local Government and Coexistence, Wilson Buitrago.

Doors will open at 4:00 p.m. The sports meet will begin at 6:20 p.m. The fans can enter flags with PVC pipes with a maximum of 1.80 meters and umbrellas without metal tip.

“We are willing to complement, support and accompany this classic with our men and all the available technology within the framework of Law 1801. We will have an important component in the main corridors available from 08:00 a.m.around the stadium and commercial establishments, ”said the operational commander of the Metropolitan Police, Colonel Henry Bello.

is also allowed the entrance of people over 14 years of age to the North and South standsand minors walking to the Western and Eastern stands.

In addition to the measures in the stadium, training in positive leadership is developed, with 295 members of the organized bars Los Del Sur and Rexixtenxia Nortewho join the 385 who have already participated in this process during the current administration.

“Apart from being a classic, here we are also strengthening many processes with the barrismo from Nacional, from Medellínso these processes lead us to meetings of coexistence, peace, diversity and strengthening training and participation in the territories”, said the Undersecretary of Cultural Citizenship, Natalia Garzón.

Another strategy is the Soccer Territories, which They bring public and private offer closer to different neighborhood processes in communes and corregimientos. With this initiative, it is expected to impact 1,500 childrengirls, adolescents and young people with sports (community lightning tournaments), recreational (recreation), cultural (musical touches and instrumental awareness), artistic (large-format graffiti) and educational (workshops and training on topics of interest).

The Mayor of Medellín invited the fans to live this football festival in order, calmly and with all the prevention measures. This will be a sample of the Football Culture that is strengthened with the commitment of the bars, with peace in the stands.