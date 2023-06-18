Blog from the Sachsenring: between camping, partying and motorsport

The first sporting highlight is the opening race of the MotoE. When the pilots take off shortly before 1 p.m. on Friday, the usual roaring of the engines will be absent. Because: In the racing series, only electric motorcycles compete against each other. I’ve always wondered how you convince motorsport fans to get just as excited about an electric racing series. Because – I have to be honest – at first glance the vibration, the noise, which are also part of the experience, are missing.

That’s why I made an appointment to meet Nicolas Goubert. He is the Executive Director of MotoE at Dorna – the MotoGP organizer. “The point is,” says Goubert, “we have to show what is technically possible. When we started in 2019, there were already a lot of electric vehicles on the roads. So we decided to integrate this progress into racing as well. ” The organizers want to show that serious racing can also be done with electric motors.

Relevant technologies must find their way into racing, he says. And how do you convince the fans who miss the missing “racing feeling”? “If you watch TV, then as a fan you don’t have the same sound as on the track. You watch racing because you want to see drivers fighting for positions. And we drive just as fast, just as intensely. The excitement is the same And that’s the most important thing!”, says Nicolas Goubert.