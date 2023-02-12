Blue warning: Temporary control of snowstorms in many places in Gansu

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-02-12 21:54

CCTV news client Lanzhou Central Meteorological Observatory issued a blue snow warning in Gansu Province at 17:27 on February 12: Gannan, Linxia, ​​Dingxi, Tianshui, Pingliang and other cities had heavy snow in some places; Lanzhou, Baiyin, Qingyang, Longnan and other cities There is heavy snow here. Among them, there were blizzards in the eastern part of Gannan Prefecture, the southeastern part of Linxia City, the southern part of Dingxi City, the western part of Tianshui City, and the central part of Pingliang City.

As of 19:00, there was moderate snow on the Baiyin and Pingliang sections of the Gansu Provincial Expressway, and light snow on the sections of Jinchang, Zhangye, Wuwei, Lanzhou, Dingxi, Tianshui, Qingyang, Linxia, ​​Gannan, and Longnan. Affected by the snowfall weather, according to the traffic conditions, the traffic police in the jurisdiction will temporarily control S55 Jiudun to Wuwei East, G3017 Wuwei North to Equipment Park, G2012 Jingtai to Tumen, G30 Dongle to Longquan Temple, Dingxibei to Wenfeng, S14 Shouyang to Longxi , S42 Southwest of Longzhou to Zhangxian East, G75 Yujing to Zhayangshan, G22 Yankou to Jingning, Pingliang West to Taibai, G1816 Lanzhou New District to Jingtai South, G2201 West Gu to Heping, G6 Liuzhaike to Haishiwan, G341 Temporary traffic control will be implemented at the entrances of the toll stations along the Lujiawan toll station, S11 Huating north toll station, G8513 Huating west to Renda, G69 Tianshuibao to Quzi, G85 Sishilipu to Huating south, S25 Jingning south to Nanhu The main line of G6 Xindun toll station is heading for Yinchuan, the main line of Liuzhaike toll station is heading for Lanzhou, the main line of G1816 Zhenglu toll station is heading for Ningxia, the main line of Jingtai South toll station is heading for Lanzhou, and the main line of G22 Huining toll station is heading for Pingliang Direction, the main line of Pingliang East Toll Station adopts diversion measures for vehicles heading for Lanzhou.

At present, the traffic police, highways, and rescue departments in various parts of Gansu have launched a joint logistics linkage mechanism to dispatch emergency supplies and snow plows, implement rapid snow melting and deicing, and use police cars to lead the way to guide passing vehicles on the expressway safely.