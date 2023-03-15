DOUALA, Cameroon, March 13, 2023 -/African Media Agency (AMA)/-The Bluemind Foundation invites professional and self-taught hairdressers residing in Douala (Cameroon) to apply for the third edition of its Heal by Hair training program, which will be held from April 23 to 26, 2023.

After two successful editions in Abidjan (Ivory Coast), the Heal by Hair program of the Bluemind Foundationfaithful to its desire to offer all African women better access to mental health care, arrives in the Cameroonian economic capital.

In order to be able to participate free of charge in this first edition of Heal by Hair on Cameroonian soil, the hairdressers of Douala, and particularly those of the neighborhoods Bepanda, New Bell et Brazzaville have until March 21, 2023 to express their interest and apply online at the following link: www.bluemindfoundation.org

The training will be provided by experts in mental health, namely Cameroonian, Pan-African and international psychiatrists, all convinced that another look must be focused on mental health and that with a short training in mental health, first-level responders can contribute to having a lasting impact on the ground.

“This first edition of the Heal by Hair program in Cameroon offers a double opportunity: to raise awareness on the subject of women’s mental health and to equip relay people who already have the trust and proximity of users”, says Dr Christian Eyoum, psychiatrist Cameroonian and member of the Scientific Council (CS) of the Bluemind Foundation.

About heal by hair, the first movement of mental health hairdressers in Africa

Heal by Hair is a short and innovative training program of three (3) days, which covers the basic principles of active listening and mental health.

The ultimate goal of the Heal by Hair program is to improve the mental health and well-being of African women through the hairdresser’s chair, one client at a time. Indeed, according to the cross-study report between African women and their hairdressers published by Bluemind Foundation, in November 2021, 67.3% of women surveyed confide in beauty care professionals. In addition, 91% of hairdressers are ready to receive training in psychological first aid; more than 6 out of 10 women would trust a mental health ambassador hairdresser more.

African women are a pillar of the African economy. And to enable them to develop their activities and increase their creation of socio-economic value, social incentives are provided for certified ambassador hairdressers, as part of their participation in the Heal by Hair program.

Douala is the second African city to host the series of free trainings, as part of the signature Heal by Hair program. After Cameroon, the program will extend to several other countries over the following months, notably in Togo.

By 2035, Bluemind Foundation intends to train 1,000 hairdressers across 20 African cities and contribute to improving the mental health of 2,000,000 African women

About the Bluemind Foundation

Bluemind Foundation (www.bluemindfoundation.org) is an international non-governmental organization chaired by Marie-Alix de Putter, who founded it in July 2021 following the assassination of her husband and her personal experience of post-traumatic stress, chronic depression and anxiety. Our constant message is based on a strong conviction: mental health is health. With the ambition to make mental health a social, cultural and political issue, the Bluemind Foundation’s mission is to de-stigmatize mental health and make care accessible to all.

