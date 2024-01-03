Bodies were found in a mansion: The cause of death of a millionaire family in Massachusetts is revealed

Police Investigate Murder-Suicide of Family in Massachusetts

A tragic murder-suicide has rocked a wealthy Massachusetts community after the discovery of the bodies of Rakesh Kamal, 57, his wife Teena, 54, and their daughter Arianna, 18, in their $5 million mansion.

Authorities revealed that Rakesh was responsible for the deaths, as he shot and killed both his wife and daughter before taking his own life. The gun used was not registered in his name and he did not have a license to possess it, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.

Arianna, a freshman studying neuroscience at Middlebury College in Vermont, was home for Christmas at the time of the tragic incident. The motive for the murder-suicide has not been announced, but the family was reportedly facing financial problems. The Kamals had purchased the 19,000 sq ft mansion in 2019, but they struggled financially and the house went into foreclosure last year.

The community is in shock as authorities continue to investigate the heartbreaking case. Testing of the weapon is underway, and the final autopsy report for the family is expected to take weeks to complete.

The tragic event serves as a stark reminder of the devastation that can result from financial struggles and mental health issues within families.

