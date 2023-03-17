The mayoress, Claudia López, delivered to the United Nations, the national government, academia and the general public, the first Voluntary Local Report on compliance with the Sustainable Development Goals in the city.

The report led from the district by the Secretary of Planning, María Mercedes Jaramillo Garcés, includes five objectives for Bogotá as priorities: poverty reduction; gender equality; decent work and economic growth; sustainable cities and communities; and climate action.

The presentation of the report had the support of the Universidad de los Andes, the National Planning Department, the Deputy Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Program – UNDP in Colombia and the Bogotá Cómo Vamos initiative, among other sectors.

SDG 1. End of poverty

For 2021, monetary poverty in Bogotá was 35.8%, a reduction of 4.3% compared to 2020. For its part, extreme poverty and multidimensional poverty in 2021 were 9.4% and 7.5% respectively. In other words, there was a reduction of 191,660 people in extreme monetary poverty and 158,209 in total monetary poverty, thanks to the implementation of strategies among which the Guaranteed Minimum Income (IMG) stands out, with which more than 1.2 have benefited million households with cash transfers.

Additionally, through the Comprehensive Social Territorial Strategy (ETIS), which consists of a local territorial management model whose objective is to comprehensively address the needs and problems of communities and territories, Bogotá implemented the CHALLENGE tactic “Return to Opportunities” with which it was possible to identify and characterize 66,170 young people, visit nearly 23,000 homes and serve more than 73,000 young people with comprehensive prevention activities, legal and psychosocial orientations.

SDG 5. Gender equality

The District Care System, aimed at recognizing care work for the people who perform it, who are mainly women; it operates through 16 care blocks that correspond to geographic areas that concentrate the supply of services based on proximity, allowing people to access these spaces without having to walk more than 20 minutes.

This favors the elimination of barriers to access to services and the reduction of time dedicated to care to carry out other training activities. and entertainment. The Care System, as of March 2023, provided close to 332,000 services through care blocks.

SDG 8. Decent work and economic growth

Bogotá approved and began the implementation of the Marshall Plan to support business formalization through a discount on the financing of the registration and renewal of the commercial registration, progressivity in the rate of the Industry and Commerce Tax (ICA) for those who were formalized during 2020, and the design and promotion of microcredit and credit programs aimed at natural or legal persons who were in the informal sector.

Likewise, through the Invest In Bogotá Investment Promotion Agency, which is a public-private initiative between the Bogotá Chamber of Commerce and the District Government to promote local businesses internationally, in 2021 35 projects were supported (15 new and 20 reinvestment), with an investment of more than 101 million dollars and the generation of more than 11,000 jobs.

SDG 11. Sustainable cities and communities

The Land Management Plan – POT Bogotá Reverdece 2022-2035 includes within its strategies, bringing the citizen closer to the supply of main goods and services, taking advantage of the concentration in the same place of productive activities and generating proximity to housing through the consolidation of green mobility corridors that reduce travel times.

In terms of improvements in mobility systems, the expansion of stations of the Transmilenio public transport system, the commissioning of more than 1,400 electric buses, the construction of the aerial cable infrastructure of Ciudad Bolívar and San Cristóbal, and progress on the first line of the Metro, as well as in the construction of the feeder corridors of this first line and the sections of Avenida 68 and Avenida Ciudad de Cali.

SDG 13. Climate action

In 2020, Bogotá was the first city in Latin America to declare a climate emergency, which meant establishing the issue as a priority public management issue that requires resources and urgent actions to strengthen the planning and execution processes for adaptation. mitigation and resilience against climate change.

In 2021, Bogotá adopted the Climate Action Plan so that in the year 2050 carbon emissions are reduced until reaching a balance known as Zero Carbon.