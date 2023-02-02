Home News Bojayá: the municipal seat was left without drinking water
Ch7d, February 2, 2023. An electrical short circuit occurred in Bellavista, the municipal seat of Bojayá, which left the population without aqueduct service.

The electrical damage damaged two generating plants destined to pump potable water from the storage tank, located in the lower part of the treatment plant, to the distribution tank.

The fire lasted more than half an hour and also knocked out an electrical panel for starting and controlling the pumps, wiring, blades and other tools in the electrical area.

The flames also consumed the roof of the booth where the two floors were located and a tank for storing water.

Ana María Córdoba Lozano, manager of Aguas del Chocó, made a call to the Ministry of Water and Basic Sanitation to seek solutions to this situation that has nearly a thousand families living in this municipal capital (Bellavista) without drinking water service. ).

