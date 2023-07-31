Brawl with stab wounds in Venice, three injured, one is serious – News

Three foreigners were stabbed, one of them seriously, in a fight with three other Bangladeshis in the early hours of today in Piazzale Roma in Venice. The attackers, according to what has been learned in circles close to the investigators, were stopped and taken to the police headquarters. Of the three wounded (two Tunisians and a Bengali), one is in serious condition and they have all been hospitalized in the Angelo hospital in Mestre.





All still to be clarified the contours of the story that saw three patrol cars intervene on the square, which is a hundred meters from the headquarters of the police station. It would seem that two Tunisians and a Kosovar had had a rather energetic quarrel with a taxi driver whom they had asked for a ride but were denied because they were already busy with two other customers. The three attackers allegedly approached and the tone between the two groups of foreigners became particularly heated and the situation degenerated. A Tunisian was hit with three stab wounds, one of which in the neck and is still in a confidential prognosis. The other compatriot was judged to be healable in 30 days, while the wounds of one of the Bengalis were lighter. The police are completing the investigations to clarify the matter, the report of which will be sent to the lagoon judiciary.



