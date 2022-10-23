Bread and champagne. In memory of the late director of Messaggero Veneto and Il Piccolo, Omar Monestier. He who made bread at home and sipped champagne in convivial moments.

Ein Prosit wanted to dedicate, Sunday 23 October, one of the events of the show to the two great passions of the director who passed away on 1 August.

The appointment, called “Bread with bread, wine with wine”, open to the readers of our newspaper, saw protagonists in the Modotti gallery Davide Longoni, Roberto Notarnicola and Gae Saccoccio.

Present were the director of Messaggero Veneto, Paolo Mosanghini, the director of Manzoni Luca Antonutti, the director of the Tarvisian Consortium, Claudio Tognoni, and Monestier’s wife, Sara Casol.

The secrets of homemade bread. The best way to enjoy it? With friends and family

The latter, after thanking the organizers for their thoughts, recalled how her husband was “proud of his bread” and how he wanted to “excel in that field too”.

An intimate and familiar ritual that Monestier often also transferred to his work: «When we went out for lunch the first thing he observed, touched and smelled was the bread. And obviously, the one prepared by him remained the best, ”said Mosanghini.

The event made it possible to discover the characteristics of three types of bread, prepared with three different grains. And there was no shortage of surprise, with an O-shaped loaf as a tribute to Omar.

In this case, the main ingredient was a durum wheat from Puglia. Combined with three types of champagne: Salima & Alain Cordeuil Altitude, Brut Nature 2015 and 2017, Origines Brut Nature 2011.

«Bread is a family object, which brings us back to childhood memories – says Notarnicola, baker who runs Mamm Focaccieria in the city -. As soon as we learned of Monestier’s passion, together with the organizers, we decided to dignify the event by dedicating it to him, combining bread and champagne to evoke a sense of community and family ».

A philosophy, that of the bakers, which can become a lifestyle: «The slow time of bread teaches us to live – he adds -. The wait for leavening brings with it anxieties and expectations, it teaches us to understand reality and to face failures and failures, helping us to see what is good around us ».

Notarnicola also talks about the secrets for preparing good bread: “It takes attention, knowledge of the raw material, and a sense of time”. And if for him the best product to combine with bread is oil, for the Milanese baker Longoni, it is wine: «Today’s challenge is the return to the origins of bread, to its agricultural dimension, to quality raw materials.

Good bread has the ability to bring people together, to create a “company” ready to share », says Longoni. According to him, there are three secrets of a level bread-making: «Understanding the kneading point, the leavening point and the cooking point. Knowing how to catch the right moments is the real secret ».

An event that had a good success, capable of intriguing the participants, who in the end took home a portion of the bread tasted.

For Ein Prosit Sunday was the final day, and the organizers say they are very satisfied: «We are happy, Udine has become the center of the gastronomic world.

No other international event has had so many chefs, projects and proposals all together – comments Tognoni -. We made known the products of Friuli Venezia Giulia, and its wines in particular. But the space to grow further is not lacking ». He will talk about it again in ’23. –

