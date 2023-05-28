BRP will insist on forming a broad front against President Nayib Bukele

The Bloque de Resistencia y Rebeldía Popular (BRP) said on Friday that it will insist on forming a broad front against President Nayib Bukele for the 2024 elections.

The idea has not materialized in the face of statements by the Farabundo Martí National Liberation Front (FMLN) and the Nationalist Republican Alliance (ARENA), despite calls from civil society and statements by various witnesses and protagonists in the meetings in which they have been part, in addition to popular and intellectual forces; of being “fake” meetings.

During a press conference on Friday, members of the BPR said that it has not yet been possible to build a broad front against the “dictatorial regime” in reference to the current government.

“Since August 2022, the Bloc raised a proclamation and it was a broad front, to unite all the leftist, progressive forces, to unite against this corrupt, dictatorial regime and, well, we continue with that issue yet, but it is not it has managed to establish the proposal that the bloc made at the time,” said Samuel Martínez, a member of the group.

For his part, another member, Francisco Omar Parada, stated that “the only way to fight against a situation like the one we are in is through the unity of the popular forces, of the forces of the left, of the forces progressives and democratic forces”.

Despite the progress of the process towards the general elections of 2024, the group pointed out that “they will not give up the search for that unit.”

The group informed journalists that next Sunday they will hold a rally to protest against the fourth year of the government of President Nayib Bukele, where they will expose their rejection of measures implemented by the current administration such as the emergency regime, the pension reform and effects on the family economy.

Regarding the pension money, Sonia Urrutia, a member of the BRP, said that we are facing “a great public scam, fraud, robbery.”