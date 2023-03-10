Home News BTS Suga X IU, Possibility of Second Collaboration… Big Hit side “Difficult to confirm”
BTS Suga X IU, Possibility of Second Collaboration… Big Hit side “Difficult to confirm”

by admin
BTS Suga X IU, Possibility of Second Collaboration… Big Hit side “Difficult to confirm”

▲Suga (left) and IU. (Source = Suga, IU SNS)

The possibility of collaboration between the group BTS Suga and IU came out.

On the 10th, while rumors of a collaboration between Suga and IU came out, Big Hit Music, the agency of BTS, said, “It is difficult to confirm.”

Previously, Suga featured in IU’s digital single “Eight (Prod. & Feat. SUGA of BTS)” in May 2020 and showed off her first collaboration. The two were of the same age in 1993 and showed off their extraordinary musical chemistry at the time.

If this collaboration succeeds, it will be the second collaboration in about three years. A lot of people are paying attention to the collaboration between the two people who are loved at home and abroad at the same time.

Meanwhile, starting from Belmont Park on April 26, Suga will hold his solo world tour ‘Agust D Tour’ and meet fans.

