Burgoberbach | stranger in the house

And suddenly there is a complete stranger in your own house. This is what is happening now in a family home in Sommersdorf near Burgoberbach. A 35-year-old suddenly meets an unknown man here. This had probably entered the property through the open front door. Nothing was stolen. According to the homeowner, the stranger could have been a beggar. The Ansbach police are accepting information.

