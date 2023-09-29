Home » Cable theft left 17,738 customers without power service for several hours in the center of Popayán – news
They took the cable away in broad daylight, which shows the insecurity situation facing the city.

On Thursday, September 27, the electricity service at the Centro de Popayán substation was interrupted at around 2:34 pm, affecting 17,738 customers, according to the company Energética de Occidente (CEO).

The stolen cable, property of CEO, was illegally stolen from the substation yard by an unknown person, a fact that was brought to the attention of the competent authorities to carry out the identification process and subsequently carry out the capture.

Faced with this situation, CEO operational personnel went to the substation to verify the damage generated and around 2:48 pm managed to partially restore the electricity service to 10,862 affected customers, subsequently, through substitution maneuvers, to At 4:43 pm, service was restored to 100% of affected customers.

CEO, in addition to informing the Cauca community about this case, urges them to report these illegal activities that harm not only the continuity in the provision of energy service in the region, but also put the lives of those who practice them at risk, including to the citizens who live or transit in the places of the events.

