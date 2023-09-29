Reflection Inter, Juve: Berardi thoughts, Pioli’s revenge

Is Inter rethinking the transfer market?

The midweek shift A league he taught that the championship can overturn verdicts and change opinions quickly, very quickly. There were already those who spoke of anti-Inter, but the Nerazzurri are victims of themselves and fall to San Siro against the Sassuolo who comes home with full pockets.

The Nerazzurri don’t play an exciting match, they miss someone up front, especially when Simone Inzaghi he must get his hands on the bench to look for valid alternatives to the starters. The management had made it known that even after the injury of Marko Arnautovic there would have been no interventions on the free agent market, but the match against Sassuolo could offer valid food for thought. And now there Salernitana…

Berardi is back in fashion

Domenico Berardi he punished theInter in that of Giuseppe Meazza and the Juventus he gloats. The Bianconeri thank the striker Sassuolo for having stopped the Nerazzurri’s run and in the meantime they think back to the player for January.

In fact, Juve had courted him in the last summer transfer session Berardibut in the end the player remained at Sassuolo despite the statements of the attacker himself from whom the possible farewell from the black and green club had been perceived. In the winter market the Old lady in all likelihood he will come forward again to resume the conversation and try to convince the Sassuolo to let the attacker go.

Between second lines and revenge

Noah Okaforin the net against the Cagliariis the clear signal that the Milan can and must draw from the bench where the so-called second lines play, the great performance of Yacine Adli strengthens the thesis. Stefano Pioli achieved an important victory in Sardinia sending a clear signal to the Nerazzurri cousins ​​who after the derby had been considered favorites in the title race.

The next challenge awaits Milan in the championship it is the home match against Laziofresh from three important points against Torino. The Rossoneri, equal on points withInter at the top of the standings, they are looking for a victory to definitively chase away the criticism, with Pegs who would like to take a little revenge on the detractors who had already shown him the door after just four days.

