California Man Convicted of Illegally Importing Ancient Syrian Mosaic Valued at $450,000

A California man, Mohamad Yassin Alcharihi, has been found guilty of illegally importing an ancient mosaic from Syria, estimated to be nearly two thousand years old and valued at approximately $450,000. Alcharihi, 56, was convicted for trespassing on June 21, as confirmed by the US Attorney’s Office.

The artifact, believed to have been created during the Byzantine era of the Roman Empire, depicts the mythological scene of Hercules rescuing Prometheus. It was part of a shipment from Turkey that arrived at the port of Long Beach in August 2015.

Federal prosecutors stated that Alcharihi provided a “false rating” on the value and quality of the mosaic. He only paid around $12,000 for the valuable antique, disguising it as ceramic tiles worth less than $600 during the importation process.

The mosaic measures approximately 4.5 meters in length, 2.5 meters in height, and weighs over 900 kilograms. To conceal the piece, it was stowed away in a shipping container behind a stack of vases. Once it cleared customs, it was transported to Alcharihi’s residence using a truck.

Following its seizure from Alcharihi’s garage in 2016, the mosaic has been stored in a Los Angeles facility. The US Attorney’s Office has not yet provided details concerning the artwork’s future plans.

It is worth noting that Alcharihi’s false statements came just months after the United Nations Security Council issued a resolution condemning the destruction of cultural heritage in Syria. The ongoing Syrian civil war, which began in 2011, has resulted in the loss of numerous art and archaeological artifacts due to ISIS-led destruction and looting. In 2015, ISIS militants reportedly vandalized six ancient statues, including one dating back to the second century.

Alcharihi is scheduled to be sentenced next month and could face up to two years in federal prison for his illegal actions.

