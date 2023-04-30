Call of Duty season 3 gives problems on PC, desperate gamer sends a pizza to the developers

A player has chosen a very particular way to solicit the developers of the PC version Of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 to fix the problems introduced with Season 3: a pizza. Yes, you read right.

Let us briefly reconstruct what happened. On April 12, 2023, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 were updated with the Season 3 which, in addition to a lot of content, also added several bugs, especially on AMD’s Vega GPUs. Naturally, there was no shortage of complaints, including a forum thread about the game on Steam which currently has more than 1,000 replies.

On April 17, Beenox, the Canadian development studio responsible for the PC version of Call of Duty, had stated on Twitter that it was aware of the problems and that a patch was in the works to fix them. However, no fixes have been released since then.

Naturally there are those who, having bought the game, would like to be able to play it, so the requests to fix the situation, which we assume is more complicated than expected, have multiplied, leading to the opening of a petition on change.org and to delivery of a pizza to the Beenox offices in Quebec, with the message “Help Vega Please” written on the cardboard.

Hardly any of the developers will have eaten it and it must be said that so far it has not even had any effect, given that no solving patches have been published for card owners Vegahowever the attempt is appreciable, at least for the sympathy.