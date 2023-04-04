Radio Okapi/Ph. Vanessa Nkongolo”/>

During a meeting Monday, April 3 in Kinshasa, the new Minister of Sport and Leisure, Claude François Kabulo mwana Kabulo, instructed the Congolese Federation of Association Football (FECOFA) to already launch the Leopards’ preparations for the 5th and 6th days of the playoffs of CAN-2023.

« There was first talk of the June match that we are going to play against Gabon (and Sudan in September). It being understood that with the position that we occupy now, it will be a final. The authority has caught our attention so that we can do the thing well and above all do it on time “, reported the secretary general of FECOFA, Belgian Situatala.

During this first meeting with the Secretary General for Sports, Body Ilonga, and the members of the executive committee of FECOFA, it was to make an inventory of sports in the country.

The participants also addressed the thorny issue of sports infrastructure.

« For the moment, we have no national stadium approved by CAF. It is a question that at the level of the government, we can make the efforts so that at least from June we can have the possibility of receiving (the matches of the CAF) here in Kinshasa “, continued the same source.

However, regarding the resumption of the national football championship, Belgian Situatala assured that “ the solutions are being taken for the recovery ».

Minister Kabulo, according to him, has promised to grant an exemption to at least finish the first leg of the championship.