Deportivo Pereira is preparing to face the Chilean team Colo Colo in an exciting match of the Copa Libertadores de América that will take place on Holy Wednesday at 9:00 p.m. For this reason, the municipal administration has arranged a complete security scheme to ensure that players, journalists, fans and tourists enjoy this great sporting event without any setbacks.
The Secretary of Government, Karen Zape Ayala, announced that the game will begin at 9:00 pm for which the entrance to the Hernán Ramírez Villegas stadium will be from 5:00 pm Likewise, three security rings will be available where fans must always show ID and their digital ticket.
“We are recommending to the citizens who will attend the game, not to take their vehicles to the Hernán Ramírez Villegas stadium or its surroundings, since the parking lots will not be enabled due to the closures that have been established to apply the security rings,” warned the Secretary of Government.
Likewise, Karen Zape recommended to the residents in the area of influence of the Olympic Village that: “They must be with their vehicles before noon outside or inside that area, since neither entry nor exit from that place will be allowed afterward. This warning is being made because we want to prevent traumatisms from being generated in the normal life of citizens who live around, transit or work near the stadium”.
For this match for the Copa Libertadores de América, the presence of at least 2,000 fans of the Colo Colo team is expected; therefore, a Unified Command Post -PMU- will be installed starting at 4:00 pm
RECOMMENDATIONS
- The original identity document must be presented not only at the security rings, but also when entering the stadium.
- Only children will be allowed in the western and eastern stands
older than 1 year and must assume the cost of the ticket.
- Minors must enter in the company of their father, mother or the
legal representative.
- Only adults of legal age are allowed to enter the north and south stands.
- Pregnant women will not be allowed to enter.
- The entry of straps with buckles or metal plates is not allowed
big ones.
- Pets are not allowed.
- Food or drinks are not allowed in any stadium stands.
- The use of gunpowder is not allowed.
- The entrance ticket to the stadium is valid only for one person.
- It is forbidden to enter the stands with backpacks, backpacks or bags.
- In the eastern stand there will be a door for the entry of minors
of age with their companions and where the documents will be verified.
- there will be no law