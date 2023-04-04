Deportivo Pereira is preparing to face the Chilean team Colo Colo in an exciting match of the Copa Libertadores de América that will take place on Holy Wednesday at 9:00 p.m. For this reason, the municipal administration has arranged a complete security scheme to ensure that players, journalists, fans and tourists enjoy this great sporting event without any setbacks.

The Secretary of Government, Karen Zape Ayala, announced that the game will begin at 9:00 pm for which the entrance to the Hernán Ramírez Villegas stadium will be from 5:00 pm Likewise, three security rings will be available where fans must always show ID and their digital ticket.

“We are recommending to the citizens who will attend the game, not to take their vehicles to the Hernán Ramírez Villegas stadium or its surroundings, since the parking lots will not be enabled due to the closures that have been established to apply the security rings,” warned the Secretary of Government.

Likewise, Karen Zape recommended to the residents in the area of ​​influence of the Olympic Village that: “They must be with their vehicles before noon outside or inside that area, since neither entry nor exit from that place will be allowed afterward. This warning is being made because we want to prevent traumatisms from being generated in the normal life of citizens who live around, transit or work near the stadium”.

For this match for the Copa Libertadores de América, the presence of at least 2,000 fans of the Colo Colo team is expected; therefore, a Unified Command Post -PMU- will be installed starting at 4:00 pm

RECOMMENDATIONS