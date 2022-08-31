IF I SAY. He was perched on a tree to take photographs of nature and animals: but he lost his balance and fell down from about 5 meters high. A seventy-year-old photographer from Longarone was rescued by helicopter: the accident took place yesterday morning in the Candaten area, along the Cordevole. The Centrale del Suem was activated for the elderly enthusiast who had fallen from the plant where, more or less at a height of four or five meters, he had built a wooden post.

The unexpected, however, was dramatic: the Longaronese slipped into the void and fell violently to the ground, reporting a probable polytrauma. The helicopter from Suem di Pieve di Cadore took off to help him, identifying his car and then a friend who had arrived in the meantime and gave indications to the crew on the position of the injured person. Landed nearby, the medical team and helicopter rescue technicians reached the man on the shore of the Cordevole and gave him first aid. Embarrassed, the injured was loaded on board and transported to the Belluno hospital, initially with a diagnosis of medium severity.