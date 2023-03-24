3rd most goals in history with 37th goal in A match

3 consecutive goals against Colombia… ‘Killer proof’ with a total of 5 goals

[울산=뉴시스] Reporter Jung Byung-hyeok = In the afternoon of the 24th at the Munsu Soccer Stadium in Nam-gu, Ulsan, the Hana Bank invitation football team evaluation match between Korea and Colombia, Son Heung-min of Korea celebrates after scoring a goal. 2023.03.24. [email protected]

[울산=뉴시스]Reporter Ahn Gyeong-nam = Son Heung-min (31, Tottenham), who became the longest-serving captain of the Korean national soccer team, scored the 1st and 2nd goals for Klinsman, standing at the center of the new command tower’s ‘Dakgong Soccer’.

The Korean national team, led by coach Jurgen Klinsmann, took the lead with Son Heung-min’s multi-goal in a friendly match against Colombia held at Ulsan Munsu Football Stadium on the 24th, but conceded two goals in the second half and drew 2-2.

Coach Klinsman, who took over the helm after coach Paulo Bento, who led the round of 16 of the 2022 Qatar World Cup, got off to a good start by drawing his debut match as the Korean command tower.

In Klinsman’s debut game, it was Son Heung-min, a junior to Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League (EPL) under coach Klinsman, who stood at the center of the German-style ‘dakgong’.

Heung-Min Son, who started as a sluggish striker that day, shook the Colombian defense with vigorous movements from the beginning.

And the fatal mistake of Colombia’s defense, which was embarrassed by Korea’s forward pressure, was not missed.

[서울=뉴시스] Reporter Kim Geun-soo = In the afternoon of the 24th at Munsu Soccer Stadium in Nam-gu, Ulsan, in the Hana Bank invitation soccer team evaluation match between Korea and Colombia, Korea’s Son Heung-min scores a goal. With this goal, Son Heung-min is ranked 3rd in the history of A-match. 2023.03.24. [email protected] See also Coronavirus, vaccinations today in Campania: 4,967,257 - breaking latest news

In the 10th minute of the first half, the ball kicked by Colombian defender Joan Mojica (Villarreal) was hit by Lee Jae-seong and refracted to Son Heung-min.

Son Heung-min shared his joy with his teammates after scoring and then held a ceremony for the fans.

Son Heung-min’s run, which was triggered, did not stop. In extra time in the first half, he scored an additional goal by directing a right-footed shot from a free kick he had earned from outside the opponent’s penalty box.

The ball, which left Son Heung-min’s right foot, penetrated between Colombia’s defensive walls and pierced the left side of the opponent’s goal.

Son Heung-min, who scored the 36th and 37th goals in A-match, surpassed Park I-cheon (36 goals) and rose to the 3rd place alone for the highest individual goal in Korean men’s football.

[울산=뉴시스] Reporter Jung Byung-hyeok = In the afternoon of the 24th at the Munsu Soccer Stadium in Nam-gu, Ulsan, Korea’s Son Heung-min is breaking through in the match between Korea and Colombia in the Hana Bank invitation soccer team evaluation match. 2023.03.24. [email protected]

He also scored three goals in a row against Colombia.

In November 2017, Son Heung-min led a 2-1 victory with multiple goals in the evaluation match against Colombia in Suwon, and in the face-to-face match in Seoul in 2019, he scored the opening goal in the 16th minute of the first half, laying the foundation for a 2-1 victory.

And in the first game of Klinsmanho, he proved to be a natural enemy by splitting the net twice against Colombia.

While members of the round of 16 of the 2022 Qatar World Cup played a key role in the first round of Klinsman, it was ace Son Heung-min who spearheaded the national team’s attack in Klinsman following Bento.

Son Heung-min, the top scorer (23 goals) in the English Premier League (EPL) in the 2021-2022 season, suffered an orbital fracture during his team’s game just before the World Cup in Qatar, which opened in November last year, and wore a face mask to play.

[울산=뉴시스] Reporter Kim Geun-soo = In the afternoon of the 24th at Munsu Soccer Stadium in Nam-gu, Ulsan, during the Hana Bank invitation soccer team evaluation match between Korea and Colombia, Son Heung-min of Korea scored the second goal and is celebrating. 2023.03.24. [email protected]

It was a serious injury that made it unclear whether he would participate in the tournament, but Son Heung-min showed his fighting spirit and took the lead in the round of 16 of the away World Cup for the first time in 12 years.

He failed to score goals in three consecutive World Cup finals, starting with the 2014 Brazil tournament, but played a decisive role in helping Hwang Hee-chan (Wolverhampton) score the 2-1 winning goal with a sensational pass after running alone at the end of the second half in the third group match against Portugal. .

However, due to the tight schedule and injuries caused by the World Cup, his team has not been able to score goals this season as expected.

He is recording 6 goals (4 assists) in the EPL, and 10 goals (4 assists) including cup competitions such as the UEFA Champions League (UCL).

Fortunately, right before Klins Man-ho joined, he improved his condition with an offensive point (1 goal, 1 assist) in the last two consecutive games, and continued to feel the goal in the national team.

[울산=뉴시스] Reporter Kwon Chang-hoe = In the afternoon of the 24th at Munsu Soccer Stadium in Nam-gu, Ulsan, South Korea’s coach Klinsmann gives instructions to the players during the Korea-Colombia soccer team evaluation match invited by Hana Bank. 2023.03.24. [email protected]

Son Heung-min, who was an irreplaceable resource even during the days of Bento, has a strong presence in Klinsman. In particular, he was a famous striker as a player, and after taking over as a Korean coach, he showed a brighter appearance in his tactics, shouting ‘dakgong’, saying that he preferred ‘4-3’ to ‘1-0’.

Son Heung-min’s Tottenham senior coach Klinsman called himself a ‘big fan’ at his inauguration press conference and looked forward to joining the national team.

In fact, coach Klinsman often mentioned Son Heung-min at the official press conference the day before the game, and could not hide his smile at the training ground.

The weight of the claim also increased.

Son Heung-min, who has been captain of the national team since September 2018, became the longest-serving captain of all time, maintaining the captaincy for 4 years and 7 months, excluding the East Asian Football Federation (EAFF) E-1 Championship, where foreign players did not join.

Meanwhile, Son Heung-min was selected as the Man of the match.

◎Sympathy Media Newsis [email protected]