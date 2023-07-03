Home » Arrested for theft in Pitalito
Arrested for theft in Pitalito

Departmental authorities captured in the last hours in Pitalito a subject who tried to commit a theft and was caught by the community and handed over to the Police.

People and residents of the sector gave the subject several blows to his body that left him badly injured, where he was later transferred to a health center in the municipality where he is recovering satisfactorily.

In the inquiries made by the commandos of the Cobras Group, it was possible to establish that the subject had a current arrest warrant for the crime of qualified theft, later another arrest warrant for homicide appeared.

The subject was made available to the competent judicial authority to answer for the crimes of qualified and aggravated theft and homicide.

