Travis Scott declared “not responsible” for the Astroworld tragedy

What must have been two concerts on November 5 and 6, 2021 became a night of tragedy for those attending the Astroworld festival, whose name comes from the album that Travis Scott released in 2018 and which reached number 1 on the list Billboard. During the first night, at one point, an incident occurred due to a mass gathering of the public in the part closest to the stage. The event caused ten deaths by suffocation among whom was a ten year old boy. It should be noted that the majority of those affected were young people whose ages ranged from fourteen to twenty-seven years.

Apparently, while all this was going on, Travis Scott continued with the concert, an action that his lawyer Kent Schaffer has justified that “the responsibility for security crises falls on the organizers, operators y contractorsnot on the artists” and went on to say that “Scott stopped his show three times and I was not aware of the events as they developed.”

A few months after the second anniversary of the tragedy, the judge has ruled that neither Scott nor the organizers of the festival (ScoreMore) nor the promoters (LiveNation) will face criminal charges for what happened in Astroworld. Still, both sides have unfinished business for which hundreds of complaints filed by civilians related to the event, accusing them of negligence y personal injuries.

