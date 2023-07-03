Evidence against Putin is accumulating, says the chairperson of the commission. A center for prosecuting Russian crimes was established in The Hague World | .a week

the new center, established with the support of the European Commission, is to play a key role in the investigation of Russian crimes of aggression against Ukraine. It is intended to facilitate the preparation of cases for future trials and to provide a structure to support and strengthen ongoing investigations into crimes of aggression. At the same time, it will contribute to the exchange and analysis of evidence that has been accumulated since the beginning of the war.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the new international prosecutor’s center would be crucial in ensuring that perpetrators of international crimes, including the crime of aggression, are brought to justice. “We will leave no stone unturned to hold Putin and his henchmen accountable,” she said, adding that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was bringing unspeakable horrors every day and that disturbing reports of deliberate attacks against civilians, including children, had become a stark daily reminder of the bloodshed. which Putin brought back to our continent. “Evidence of countless international crimes committed by Russia is accumulating,” she added.

With the launch of the international center, the European Union reaffirms its determination to ensure full accountability for international crimes committed during Russia’s war against Ukraine, according to European Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders. “This also includes the crime of aggression committed by the highest political and military leadership. Today we are sending a clear signal to the world that the prohibition of the use of force remains the foundation of our rules-based international order and that those who violate it will be held accountable,” he said. with which the center cooperates within its operations. The participating experts will work on joint strategy development and evidence collection and analysis. Eurojust will provide operational, legal, financial and logistical support, including the preservation, storage and analysis of evidence, so that the center can provide the best possible support to national authorities. This work is necessary to prepare for future trials, whether before national or international courts, including a possible tribunal for crimes of aggression or the International Criminal Court.

