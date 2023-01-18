In control plans, a 38-year-old man was captured in the last hours in the municipality of Elías, who was in a suspicious attitude in the Viso sector carrying a revolver-type firearm.

It should be noted that the information provided by the Civic Parceling Network was key for the uniformed officers to reach this individual, who was on board a motorcycle, which generated much more suspicion in the inhabitants of the sector due to events that were reported. have previously presented on this very site.

Captured and seized elements were left at the disposal of the URI Prosecutor’s Office on duty for the crime of illegal carrying of firearms and ammunition.

The commander of the Huila Police Department, Colonel Gustavo Camargo, thanks the citizens who, with the contribution of information, allow them to neutralize the criminals’ claims to affect the life and economic heritage of the community.