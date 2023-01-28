The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation, through the Specialized Directorate against Criminal Organizations, demonstrated that Wilson Arévalo Hernández, alias Chaco or El Quesero, was a member of the so-called Domingo Laín Sáenz Front of ELN who hid illicit money and obtained new resources to support the different illegal structures in Arauca and Casanare.

In this sense, a specialized criminal judge from Arauca declared him responsible for the crimes of rebellion and financing of terrorism.

The evidence presented at trial shows that alias Chaco established the Villa Esperanza dairy company, which was used to transform money from extortion and kidnapping in the eastern part of the country, and use the proceeds from the sale of cheese and other products. to financially cover various terrorist acts, such as the attack on the cadet school of the General Francisco de Paula Santander National Police.

Likewise, it became clear that this man stored in his property and transported weapons, explosives, communication equipment, and other items for the ELN.

Accounting analyzes and other investigative activities indicated that the Villa Esperanza company was created with a capital of barely 3,500,000 pesos and with a single employee, Wilson Arévalo Hernández. In the same way, they revealed that, between 2012 and 2017, he hid from the State more than 5,000 million pesos that would correspond to income from illegal actions.

The amount of the sentence against alias Chaco or El Quesero will be known in May of the current year.

Participation in terrorist attack

Wilson Arévalo Hernández, alias Chaco or El Quesero, is also linked to a process as an alleged participant in the attack on the General Santander school, which left 22 cadets dead and several injured, on January 17, 2019.

The test material obtained shows that this man would have transferred the camper from Arauca to Bogotá that was loaded with 80 kilograms of pentolite. Arévalo took the vehicle to the warehouse rented by José Aldemar Rojas Rodríguez, who brought the car bomb into the police study center.

Source: Attorney General’s Office

