José Ome Almario, 45, was arrested in flagrante delicto, who was allegedly in charge of selling illegal firearms in commune 9 of the city.

The capture was possible thanks to the information provided by a human source and the great work carried out by SIJIN investigators in coordination with SIPOL personnel.

Ome Almario was captured for the crime of manufacturing, trafficking, carrying or possessing firearms and a Smith & Wesson brand 32 caliber revolver that he had in his possession was seized.

It may interest you: Captured for alleged sexual abuse in southern Huila

With this action, the National Police seeks to affect the criminal chain of firearms and mitigate the growth of crimes committed by intimidating citizens with the help of these elements.

In another isolated incident, in the middle of a check on 42nd street and 19th street, the police managed to capture a 23-year-old subject known as “El Cholo”, who had in his possession an artisanal firearm with 10 cartridges for the same.

The captured man was made available for the crime of Trafficking, Manufacturing or Illegal Carrying of Firearms, before a control and guarantees judge and in the last hours his legal situation was defined.