Tiki González Vaesken, candidate for representative for the Colorado Party, List 1, Option 4, spoke about his work projects, assured that legal certainty is one of the factors that strengthens the country and that this is possible through transparent management of politicians, the honest work of institutions and companies, both in the public and private sectors.

He said that Alto Paraná is a productive department par excellence, to which Ciudad del Este is added, as an important commercial center. “Paraguay, and in particular our region, needs the honest and transparent management of the political class so that legal security is real and constant,” he said.

“This will make it possible for the forecasts of producers, businessmen, commercials, workers in general, to be real and to be able to meet the commitments made, the proposed objectives and thus improve every day,” he added.

“Having legal certainty implies that as citizens, our assets and our rights are not violated by anyone or anything. When the producers, or the businessmen, the entrepreneurs, plan their year of work, making credits, hiring the services of professionals, operators, buying or importing inputs, machinery, formally, nobody or nothing should come to violate, destabilize their situation for interests private or illegal We currently have these conditions in Paraguay and I think that we must definitively consolidate them. This is the condition that investors demand from rulers,” the candidate also argued.

“In short, legal certainty is knowing that what is planned will turn out well because the country’s institutions work in a balanced way and guarantee our rights. Our region is fertile, productive and predictable. I am going to work and contribute my effort, from the Chamber of Deputies, for these objectives that seem important to me ”, he concluded.